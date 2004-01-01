Man City 3-0 Everton: Player ratings as champions earn dominant win

Manchester City breezed past Everton on Sunday courtesy of strikes from Raheem Sterling, Rodri and Bernardo Silva to keep pace with Chelsea at the top of the Premier League table.

A soft decision from referee Stuart Atwell saw City awarded a penalty when Michael Keane brushed into Sterling, though it was overturned when VAR intervened.

The Toffees frustrated their hosts until just before half time when Joao Cancelo's brilliant cross found Sterling, who guided the ball past Jordan Pickford beautifully to give City a well deserved lead.

They doubled their advantage in the second half when Rodri sent a wicked drive past Pickford from range.

Everton looked dispirited once they went 2-0 down and couldn't prevent Pep Guardiola's side from scoring a third as Silva tapped in from a deflected Cole Palmer strike.

The win means City again close the gap on league leaders Chelsea to three points, while Everton remain without a victory since September.

MANCHESTER CITY PLAYER RATINGS

1. Goalkeeper & defenders

Stones was solid | PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Ederson (GK) - 6/10 - Really wasn't asked to do too much. Claimed a few crosses but a very easy day's work.



Kyle Walker (RB) - 7/10 - Showed his excellent recovery pace whenever needed and tucked infield to play some nice passes.



Aymeric Laporte (CB) - 7/10 - Came in for Ruben Dias ahead of the Champions League fixture in midweek and did everything comfortably.



John Stones (CB) - 7/10 - Played some lovely passes from the back that helped City build attacks. Wasn't tested too much.



Joao Cancelo (LB) - 8/10 - An awesome pass with the outside of his boot set up Sterling's opener. Has been brilliant all season and was again here.

2. Midfielders

Silva scored City's third | PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Bernardo Silva (CM) - 7/10 - Good chance to open the scoring was denied by Pickford. Kept everything moving fluidly. Rounded off City's scoring by tucking in a third.



Rodri (CM) - 8/10 - Often had half chances to shoot but continued to recycle possession instead. Took the invitation in the second half and unleashed an unstoppable drive that nestled in the top corner.



Ilkay Gundogan (CM) - 7/10 - Struck the crossbar with a nodded header from a rebound. Used the ball diligently and was a threat when he got into the box.

3. Forwards

Sterling finished with style | James Gill - Danehouse/GettyImages

Raheem Sterling (RW) - 8/10 - Made his 300th Premier League appearance. Great cross picked out an unmarked Foden. Almost bought his side a penalty by going down softly in the box but the decision was overturned. Great touch to turn in Cancelo's cross. Should have grabbed a second but his indecision allowed Pickford to recover.



Cole Palmer (ST) - 7/10 - Lovely pass from the youngster set up Silva who couldn't convert. Fitted into his side's attacking play seamlessly despite the surprising decision to start him.



Phil Foden (LW) - 6/10 - Just couldn't direct Sterling's cross on goal. Played some lovely passes into space for his teammates. Brought off before the hour mark for Mahrez.

4. Substitutes

Riyad Mahrez (RW) - 6/10 - Had a good chance after coming on but scuffed his shot wide.



Nathan Ake (CB) - 6/10 - Helped sure things up but didn't have loads of defending to do.



James McAtee (ST) - 6/10 - Made his Premier League debut and showed plenty of confidence.

EVERTON PLAYER RATINGS

5. Goalkeeper & defenders

Keane tangled with Sterling | PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Jordan Pickford (GK) - 5/10 - Dropped a cross to give his side's fans some extra jitters. Had no chance with the strikes from Sterling and Rodri. Did well to stop Sterling getting a second.



Seamus Coleman (RB) - 3/10 - Couldn't keep up with whichever City forward was put in front of him. A new right back should be a priority in the upcoming transfer windows.



Ben Godfrey (CB) - 4/10 - Pretty sluggish and couldn't keep track of the runners going beyond him.



Michael Keane (CB) - 4/10 - Looked like he'd conceded a penalty but VAR rightly overturned the decision. Not entirely convincing elsewhere.



Lucas Digne (LB) - 5/10 - His renowned attacking threat was nowhere to be seen as Everton set up to frustrate City.

6. Midfielders

Delph featured against his old side | Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Anthony Gordon (RM) - 5/10 - Worked hard but was left chasing shadows like his teammates as City toyed with their visitors. Got into some decent positions but opportunities were few and far between.



Fabian Delph (CM) - 5/10 - Back on his old stomping ground and got a nice ovation when he was substituted for Salomon Rondon. Disrupted play reasonably well in the first half but his influenced waned.



Allan (CM) - 5/10 - Sat really deep and helped frustrate City while the game was goalless, but once the hosts had established a healthy lead it was hard for the Brazilian to contribute too much.



Demarai Gray (LM) - 5/10 - Took a knock early on and sadly had to be substituted.

7. Forwards

Richarlison was booked | PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Andros Townsend (CF) - 5/10 - Given a more central role for an hour but Everton had so little of the ball that he struggled to make an impact.



Richarlison (ST) - 5/10 - Was clearly frustrated with Everton's approach and picked up a yellow card when he clattered into Walker. Will be suspended for the Brentford game.

8. Substitutes

Alex Iwobi (LM) - 4/10 - Replaced Gray. Some great half chances on the break but decision making often let him down in classic Alex Iwobi fashion.



Salomon Rondon (ST) - 5/10 - Brought on to give Everton a target up front. Didn't see much of the ball.



Tyler Onyango (CM) - N/A - Made his PL debut with a late substitute appearance

