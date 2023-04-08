 
  1. Footymad
  2. Toffees Mad
  3. Toffees Latest
  4. Toffees News

Man Utd 2-0 Everton: Player ratings as McTominay and Martial score in victory over Toffees

Player ratings from Old Trafford as Manchester United ease to a 2-0 win over Everton in the Premier League... Read more here
Source : 90min