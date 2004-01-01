Man Utd 4-0 Everton: Player ratings from one-sided pre-season friendly

Manchester United enjoyed a comfortable 4-0 win over Everton in a pre-season friendly at Old Trafford as both sides put in their final preparations for the 2021/22 Premier League campaign kicking off next weekend.

United were impressive in the first half as goals from Mason Greenwood, Harry Maguire and Bruno Fernandes, with an underwhelming Everton considerably off the pace in those opening 45 minutes.

The visitors grew into the game after the interval and did create some meaningful chances, even if they were unable to make the most of them. But numerous substitutions from both sides in the second half, as is usually the way in pre-season, largely killed the game’s rhythm.

A late looping header from Diogo Dalot was somewhat out of the blue in the end and rounded off the scoring in stoppage time.

Here’s a closer look at how both sets of players fared…

Manchester United

1. Goalkeeper & defenders

Harry Maguire was on the scoresheet for Man Utd | Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

David de Gea (GK) 6/10: Not challenged too much before the interval but made saves when called upon as Everton grew into the contest.



Aaron Wan-Bissaka (RB) 6/10: His typical self, strong in defence, especially on the cover.



Harry Maguire (CB) 7/10: Showed that he has potential to be a genuine goal threat with a bullet first half head if he can get into such positions more often. Always in control defensively.



Victor Lindelof (CB) 6/10: Enjoyed a comfortable afternoon in the first half when United were cruising.



Luke Shaw (LB) 7/10: Didn’t show signs of any pre-season cobwebs, even after carrying two injuries while playing for England at Euro 2020 earlier in the summer.

2. Midfielders

Bruno Fernandes was on his game | Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Donny van de Beek (CM) 7/10: The Dutchman is clearly determined to prove himself after a disappointing first season and impressed at a good tempo while he was on the pitch.



Nemanja Matic (CM) 7/10: Polished performance. Controlled the tempo from the base of midfield, leaving United fans wishing he was 26 instead of 33.



Bruno Fernandes (AM) 7/10: Even before he scored a spectacular free-kick, last season’s top scorer was his team’s chief attacking threat.

3. Forwards

Mason Greenwood capitalised on a Jordan Pickford error | Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Mason Greenwood (RW) 7/10: Fuelled by his well-done fillet steak and scored the first goal with poacher’s instinct. Moved central after half-time.



Anthony Martial (ST) 6/10: Looked more up for it than he did at times last season, which would have been refreshing for United fans to see.



Daniel James (LW) 6/10: Good energy and pace even if the end product was sometimes lacking.

4. Substitutes

Paul Pogba came off the bench for the second half | Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Paul Pogba (CM) 6/10



Fred (CM) 7/10



Juan Mata (AM) 6/10



Axel Tuanzebe (CB) 6/10



Brandon Williams (LB) 5/10



Diogo Dalot (RB) 6/10



Andreas Pereira (CM) 5/10



Scott McTominay (CB) 6/10



James Garner (CM) 6/10

Everton

5. Goalkeeper & defenders

Jordan Pickford gifted Man Utd the opening goal | Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Jordan Pickford (GK) 4/10: Spilled the ball for United’s opening goal and was fortunate to get away with a similar mistake only a few moments later.



Seamus Coleman (RB) 5/10: The Everton skipper didn’t cover himself in glory with his marking for United’s second goal.



Michael Keane (CB) 5/10: Generally defended well from open play for the most part, although he was bit slow to react to the move that saw the Toffees concede the first goal.



Ben Godfrey (CB) 6/10: Not commanding enough or quick enough to react when United doubled their lead from a set piece. Other largely impressed.



Lucas Digne (LB) 7/10: Tried to get Everton going down the left flank and created chances. Possibly at fault for the opening goal but most of the blame lays at Pickford’s door.

6. Midfielders

Allan struggled to get a foothold for Everton | LINDSEY PARNABY/Getty Images

Allan (DM) 5/10: Hard day in the centre of midfield with United in control for the most part while he was on the pitch.



Abdoulaye Doucoure (DM) 5/10: Offered a little bit of drive in central midfield but decision making in the attacking third could have been better.

7. Forwards

Demarai Gray came close to scoring at one point | LINDSEY PARNABY/Getty Images

Andros Townsend (RW) 6/10: Easily had two of Everton’s best chances of the game, forcing De Gea into a save with one and smashing the crossbar with another.



Demarai Gray (AM) 5/10: Came close to scoring on the hour mark after a quiet first half.



Alex Iwobi (LW) 6/10: Always a willing runner but improved considerably in the second half to create two very good chances.



James Rodriguez (CF) 4/10: Struggled to offer his team an attacking focal point in the absence of Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

8. Substitutes

Everton had a little more about them in the second half | LINDSEY PARNABY/Getty Images

Asmir Begovic (GK) 6/10



Fabian Delph (MF) 7/10



Anthony Gordon (FW) 5/10



Tom Davies (CM) 6/10



Jonjoe Kenny (RB) 6/10



Nathan Broadhead (FW) 5/10



Yerry Mina (CB) 6/10



Mason Holgate (CB) 5/10



Lewis Dobbin (FW) 5/10

