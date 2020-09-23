Man Utd 'Approach Everton' Over Dominic Calvert-Lewin - But Stunned by Asking Price

Manchester United have approached Everton to try and sign English star Dominic Calvert-Lewin this summer, but they were left stunned by the Toffees' £80m asking price for the striker.

The Everton forward enjoyed a breakout season last year, hitting 13 league goals in a misfiring Toffees side. His heroics caught the eye of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who is a huge admirer of the 23-year-old, particularly for his aerial ability and goalscoring instinct.

Metro reports that the Norwegian believes Calvert-Lewin could provide an alternative threat to that of current options Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood, and the Red Devils made an enquiry for the striker's services. They were left baulking at the Merseysider's £80m valuation however, and decided not to progress talks any further.

Loanee Odion Ighalo currently offers Man Utd a more physical and combative presence at the top of the pitch, but his loan spell with the club is set to end on 30 January 2021, which could leave the Premier League giants short of ammunition in front of goal.

A move for Calvert-Lewin would have filled that void for the Red Devils, but they were not prepared to entertain the asking price suggested by his current club, and any chance of a deal evaporated rapidly.

Everton signed last season's joint-top goalscorer from Sheffield United back in 2016, for a measly fee of £1.5m. He has gone on to prove his worth to the Toffees, enjoying the best campaign of his career under Carlo Ancelotti last year.

The Italian coach has plenty of trust in his first-choice striker, who he has said he tried to sign during his time as Napoli coach, and his faith has been repaid with plenty of goals.

Calvert-Lewin has begun the new season in equally impressive form, scoring the winning goal against Tottenham Hotspur on the opening day of the campaign, and then notching a hat-trick against newly-promoted West Bromwich Albion in a 5-2 hammering.