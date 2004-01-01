Teams
Premier League
Aston Villa
Manchester United
Newcastle United
West Ham United
AFC Bournemouth
Brentford
Brighton & Hove Albion
Burnley
Chelsea
Crystal Palace
Everton
Fulham
Luton Town
Manchester City
Nottingham Forest
Sheffield United
Tottenham Hotspur
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Arsenal
Liverpool
International
England
Northern Ireland
Republic Ireland
Scotland
Wales
Toggle navigation
News
Latest News
Match Reports
News Archive
Forums
Match Day
Fixtures & Results
Tables
Features
If y'know y'history
Everton Tigers
Other Stuff
A Grand Old Team
Comment
Editorial
KEIOC
Mike Whitby
Footymad
Toffees Mad
Toffees Latest
Toffees News
Man Utd handed boost in Jarrad Branthwaite transfer saga twist - report
Tweet
Manchester United target Jarrad Branthwaite is reported to have no intention of signing a new contract at Everton, except on one condition.
Source :
90min
Like
Tweet
Navigation
Everton FC
Latest News
Premier League News
Championship News
Scottish Premiership News
Fixtures & Results
Tables
Toffees Messageboards