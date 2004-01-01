Man Utd, Leicester & Everton Join Race for Samuel Chukwueze

Exclusive - Manchester United, Leicester and Everton have joined a growing list of clubs interested in Villarreal and Nigeria winger Samuel Chukwueze, a player who has already caught the attention of three other Premier League clubs and many more across Europe.

Chukwueze only turned 21 earlier this year but has been part of the Villarreal first-team since 2018 after he was scouted by the Spanish side playing at youth level in his native Nigeria.

Chukwueze is valued at more than £80m by Villarreal | Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

90min has been informed that Chukwueze is considering his future in Spain as he looks to take the next step in his career, with the main interest coming from England.

United, Leicester and Everton are the latest clubs to begin monitoring him, while Chelsea - who were watching prior to the signing of Kai Havertz earlier this summer - remain an interested party because of the uncertainty over Callum Hudson-Odoi’s long-term future at Stamford Bridge.

Liverpool have also had eyes on Chukwueze for more than a year, while Wolves are another club who have him on their radar as a potential replacement should Adama Traore move on. 90min understands that Villarreal will expect any suitors to meet a release clause in Chukwueze’s contract that is currently in excess of £80m.

Villarreal are aware of the scale of the talent they have on their hands and have been shrewdly raising the clause though a series of new contracts in keeping with his escalating value.

Chukwueze has modelled himself on Arjen Robben | TF-Images/Getty Images

Chukwueze has signed two new contracts at El Madrigal in the last 16 months alone and his release clause is now more than double what it was at the start of 2019. In terms of style, he has been likened to Arjen Robben and has previously admitted to watching hours of clips of the former Bayern Munich star on YouTube, even before games, because the Dutchman is his main source of inspiration and is a ‘king’ and the ‘perfect player’ in his eyes.

He was part of the Nigeria squad that finished third in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations and was listed as one of UEFA’s 50 young players to watch in 2019/20 alongside the likes of Erling Haaland, Alphonso Davies, Ferran Torres, Sandro Tonali and Rhian Brewster.

