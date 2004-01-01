Man Utd vs Everton - FA Cup: TV channel, team news, lineups & prediction

Manchester United and Everton go head to head in an all-Premier League tie as the third round of the FA Cup gets underway, with this a meeting between two sides in contrasting form.

United have really hit their stride either side of the World Cup break as Erik ten Hag's vision comes to fruition, but Frank Lampard has seen his Toffees slip into the Premier League's bottom three this week due to a string of poor results that stretch back a few months.

This is a repeat of the famous 1995 final at the original Wembley, which Everton won, while these clubs have also met in semi-finals at the new Wembley in both 2009 and 2016.

Their most recent meeting, a 2-1 win for United at Goodison Park in October, was decided by the 103rd and final Premier League goal of Cristiano Ronaldo's career.

Where are Man Utd vs Everton playing?

Location: Manchester, England

Manchester, England Stadium: Old Trafford

Old Trafford Date: Friday 6 January

Friday 6 January Kick-off Time: 20:00 GMT / 15:00 ET / 12:00 PT

20:00 GMT / 15:00 ET / 12:00 PT VAR: Stuart Attwell

Stuart Attwell Referee: Darren England

Man Utd vs Everton H2H Results (Last Five Games)

Man Utd: 2 Wins

2 Wins Everton: 1 Win

1 Win Draws: 2

Current Form (Last Five Games)

Man Utd: WWWWW

WWWWW Everton: LDLLL

How to watch Man Utd vs Everton on TV and live stream

United Kingdom

ITV1/ITVX/STV (UK)

United States

ESPN+ (United States)

Canada

Sportsnet (Canada)

Man Utd team news

Antony is back in training after missing the Premier League win over Bournemouth, but Donny van de Beek is potentially facing a lengthy period on the sidelines following his nasty injury in that game.

Anthony Martial is expected to be fit after overcoming a slight knock.

With Martin Dubravka no longer at the club after he was recalled by Newcastle, David de Gea is expected to keep his usual place in goal rather than be rotated.

Man Utd Starting 11 (4-2-3-1): De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Martinez, Malacia; McTominay, Fred; Rashford, Fernandes, Garnacho; Martial.

Everton team news

Injury will cost James Garner the chance to face the club where he spent 13 years until the summer, with fellow ex-United player Michael Keane, as well as Nathan Patterson, ruled out for six weeks after an knee ligament problem suffered against Brighton, and Andros Townsend out.

Amadou Onana should be back following a one-game suspension. Yerry Mina is also likely to be available after overcoming illness, but Anthony Gordon is still a doubt for the same reason and Dominic Calvert-Lewin is struggling with fatigue.

Lampard will have to decide whether he goes all in for the FA Cup to get some respite from the Premier League, or rotates his team to rest key starters for what is now another relegation fight. The Toffees boss went with three centre-backs against Manchester City and could do again.

Everton predicted lineup vs Man Utd

Everton Starting 11 (5-3-2): Pickford; Coleman, Coady, Tarkowski, Godfrey, Mykolenko; Onana, Gueye, Iwobi; Maupay, Gray.

Man Utd vs Everton score prediction

Manchester United have put together a string of convincing wins against Burnley, Nottingham Forest, Wolves and Bournemouth since the World Cup finished, doing what they have always been expected to do and comfortably see off smaller clubs without much trouble.

That is only remarkable because it hasn't happened enough in the decade since Sir Alex Ferguson retired. But things are changing under the latest regime, with a more permanent feel.

Everton and Lampard, whose position is looking ever more precarious, are coming up against that at possibly the worst possible time. His team have only won one of their last 11 games in all competitions - a run that includes the October defeat to United in the league.

The hope for Everton is that, having frustrated Manchester City in the Premier League since Christmas, they can do so again here. If they do get knocked out, though, the upside is it gives them sole focus between now and May to save their Premier League status.

Prediction: Man Utd 2-0 Everton