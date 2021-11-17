Manchester City vs Everton: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction

Manchester City host Everton on Sunday afternoon, as we get back to Premier League action.

Pep Guardiola's side come into the tie having recovered well from a rocky patch recently. A penalty shootout loss to West Ham was swiftly followed by a home defeat to Crystal Palace in the Premier League, before the Cityzens reacted to comprehensively beat Club Brugge 4-1 and rivals Manchester United 2-0 prior to the international break.

With a two-match winning run behind them, they face an Everton side in dire form. The Toffees have slipped terribly since making an encouraging start to the season.

Rafael Benitez's men have failed to win in five outings, losing three times and drawing twice - most recently battling out a 0-0 tie with Tottenham.

The Etihad Stadium will play host to the fixture

Manchester City team news

Guardiola has a slight injury concern in the form of Bernardo Silva, who admitted playing through pain while featuring for Portugal over the international break. However, the midfielder is expected to be available on Sunday, having taken part in training this week.

Jack Grealish was not pictured in City training and remains a doubt for City's clash with Everton after being forced to withdraw from the England squad that beat San Marino 10-0 due to illness.

Kevin De Bruyne was also absent from training but, after scoring in Belgium's 1-1 draw with Wales last time out, should be fit to play against the Toffees.

The only certain absentee remains Ferran Torres, following his foot fracture.

Everton team news

Benitez has been desperately unlucky with injuries and will have to continue to make do without key men Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Abdoulaye Doucoure, while Yerry Mina will also remain out of contention. To make matters worse, Everton will have to cope without Tom Davies this weekend, who suffered a knee problem in training.

There is some good news for the visitors, however. Andre Gomes should be ready to make a comeback on Sunday, after having missed the side's previous six fixtures. A start is unlikely, although his potential return to the middle of the pitch provides a boost to a problemed area for Benitez.

Andre Gomes could make a return from injury on Sunday | Visionhaus/GettyImages

Meanwhile, Mason Holgate will serve the first of a three-match suspension after receiving a red card in his side's draw with Spurs last time out.

Manchester City vs Everton predicted lineups

Manchester City: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo; Gundogan, Rodri, De Bruyne; Jesus, Silva, Foden

Everton: Pickford; Coleman, Godfrey, Keane, Digne; Delph, Allan; Townsend, Gray, Gordon; Richarlison

Manchester City vs Everton head to head record

These two famous old clubs have a long history with each other, first playing back in 1899 and meeting a total of 191 times. The results have gone fairly evenly over the 121 years with City winning 76 and Everton 68 (47 draws).

More recently, as you can imagine, the fixture has been dominated by the Cityzens. Since the start of 2018, Everton haven't even managed a result against Guardiola's side, losing each of the eight encounters that have taken place - most recently falling to 5-0 Premier League thrashing in May.

Manchester City vs Everton prediction

In truth, it's difficult to see the trend changing this weekend. The Toffees find themselves in torrid form, while City managed to quickly dust themselves down and get back to winning ways before breaking up for international duty.

The visitors, to make matters worse, will still be without two crucial components in the core of their side. Without looking fully coherent and playing with a collective direction, it's tough to see how they can upset the odds away at City.

Guardiola's men simply ooze class and quality. From brilliantly innovative defenders to frighteningly elusive forward players, they boast so much quality that they're able to completely disregard and play out effortless victories against the likes of United.

There's no doubt that the return of Calvert-Lewin and Doucoure will aid Everton in turning their campaign around but, this weekend, there's only one realistic outcome.

Prediction: Manchester City 3-1 Everton