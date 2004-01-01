Manchester United Targeting Everton Director Marcel Brands

Manchester United are considering an approach to make Everton chief Marcel Brands their first director of football at the end of the season.

The Red Devils' search for a new director has been going on for what feels like an eternity, with United taking a keen interest in overhauling their recruitment system after years of underwhelming acquisitions.

Signings like Alexis Sanchez and Angel Di Maria have attracted plenty of criticism, while the failed pursuit of Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho in the summer has done nothing to win over fan opinion of the club's transfer department.

Countless people have been linked with the position, but according to The Sun, United's focus is now on Brands, who has impressed during his time with Everton.

The Toffees had been through their own tumultuous time in the transfer market before Brands' arrival in May 2018, but the Dutchman has since earned plenty of plaudits after striking deals to sign the likes of Richarlison, Lucas Digne, James Rodriguez and Allan.

United have been keeping a close eye on Brands' dealings, and with the 58-year-old's contract at Goodison Park set to expire at the end of the current season, United are said to be readying an approach.

Serie A side Roma are also thought to be keen, but sources close to Brands believe he would find it hard to turn down the chance to work at Old Trafford.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made an active effort to rejuvenate United's transfer dealings and is understood to be keen to work alongside a director of football to try and speed up the process.

At the minute, dealings are left to executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward, who has attracted plenty of criticism from fans for what has been perceived by many as reckless spending and ill-advised signings.

United are believed to be keen to bring in a director at some point in the near future, and it appears as though Brands could be near the top of their wish list.

