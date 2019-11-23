Marco Silva Clinging on to Everton Job as Club Struggle to Find Suitable Successor

​Under-fire Everton manager Marco Silva is clinging on to his job, with reports claiming the club are struggling to find a suitable replacement.

Silva's men have lost seven of their first 13 league games in 2019/20, with the latest defeat coming at home to bottom club Norwich City on Saturday. The Toffees now find themselves sat 16th in the table, only four points above the relegation zone.

Following their defeat on the weekend, club directors and Silva ​held an emergency meeting to discuss what is going wrong, with growing concerns that they are moving in the wrong direction.





It ​has recently been reported that Everton were considering the possibility of parting ways with the 42-year-old ahead of the upcoming clash with Leicester, with former manager David Moyes being brought in on an initial short-term contract until the end of the season.





However, ​the Mirror are reporting that major shareholder Farhad Moshiri recognises that there has been fan resistance to the return of Moyes. The report goes on to state that Silva will only take charge of training on Tuesday because Moshiri cannot decide on a suitable replacement.

The 64-year-old is under pressure to make the correct decision for the long-term. Moyes may yet be offered the job if there are no better alternatives, but Moshiri is taking his time to show fans that all options are being considered.





​Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe and former ​Everton player Mikel Arteta are also reportedly being considered, but it has proven challenging to prise them away from their current roles.

This inability to find a suitable replacement has left the Toffees with no choice but to persist with Silva for the time being.

As a result, ​the Daily Mail are reporting that the Portuguese could still be in charge for the tussle at the King Power Stadium, while they also claim that he may yet stick around for the Merseyside derby on 4 December.