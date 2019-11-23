Marco Silva Set to Be Sacked if Everton Lose Merseyside Derby to Liverpool

​Everton manager Marco Silva is set to be given one last chance to save his job in the Merseyside Derby at Anfield on Wednesday.

Silva's future at the club has been called into question in recent weeks following a dismal start to the season. His side have picked up just 14 points from their opening 14 games, and they find themselves 17th in the Premier League table, just two points above the relegation zone.

Most recently, the Toffees fell to a 2-1 defeat away at ​Leicester on Sunday, with Kelechi Iheanacho bagging a dramatic stoppage time winner to ramp up the pressure on Silva.

​The Express are now reporting that Everton are set to stick with Silva for the upcoming derby, with the manager taking training 'as usual' on Monday ahead of the clash.

Similarly, ​the Mirror are reporting that the 42-year-old will be given one final chance to save his job, but the report claims that only a win may be enough to see him keep his job. With the club hovering just above the relegation spaces, major shareholder Farhad Moshiri may be forced into action if the team fall to defeat at Liverpool.

Although Silva's men put in an improved performance at the King Power Stadium, Moshiri was said to be left unhappy with the manager's late substitutions and his tactical decisions.

Following the defeat to Norwich, it was reported that Everton were considering the possibility of parting ways with Silva, but have struggled to find a suitable replacement.

​90min recently reported that the club have spoken to Duncan Ferguson to see whether he would be willing to take control of the team on an interim period, while it has been further suggested that they're ​eyeing a move for former Valencia boss Marcelino.

The pressure is only increasing on Silva and it appears as though only a win will suffice on Wednesday evening.