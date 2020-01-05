Mason Holgate Jokes About Drastic Plans to Avoid Liverpool Title Celebrations

​Everton centre back Mason Holgate wants to be as far away from Merseyside as possible when Liverpool are inevitably confirmed as Premier League champions.

The Reds currently sit 25 points (T W E N T Y - F I V E) clear at the top of the league table, and barring the biggest collapse in world history, it is just a matter of time before Jürgen Klopp's side life the rebranded trophy for the first time.

​Liverpool could even win the title in the Merseyside derby against ​Everton, assuming ​Manchester City lose one of their next two games, but Holgate has admitted that, as a true Blue, he doesn't plan on hanging about to watch the celebrations.

“I'll be a long way from Liverpool, yes, I think so,” he said, via The Express. “To be honest, I don’t think I want to be anywhere near that!

“But they have done well, there is nothing you can say about that. If they win it, they will have deserved to win the title. They are doing well and there is nothing we can do about that. Obviously we play them next week and we look forward to that type of game.

“But what they are doing is nothing to do with us. It won’t affect us. Obviously the rivalry is important when we play them but when we are not playing them, we just have to concentrate on ourselves.”





Having fallen to ​Manchester United on Sunday, City need to lose just once against either ​Arsenal or ​Burnley to give Liverpool the chance to win the title against Everton.





The Reds could even be confirmed as champions without kicking a ball ​if City lose both their upcoming fixtures. Given City's love of losing unnecessarily, that's definitely a possibility these days, albeit a small one.

As for Everton, Sunday's 4-0 loss to ​Chelsea was a blip on an otherwise impressive spell under Carlo Ancelotti, with Holgate proving to be one of the Toffees' top performers.





There has even been talk of an England call-up for the 23-year-old, but he probably can't afford to be on the wrong end of too many 4-0 defeats if he wants a spot in Gareth Southgate's side.

