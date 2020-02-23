Mason Holgate Pens New Long-Term Contract at Everton to End Transfer Speculation

​Everton centre-back Mason Holgate has penned a new long-term deal on Merseyside following a string of impressive performances under new boss Carlo Ancelotti.

The former Barnsley defender has signed a new contract until 2025, with the announcement interestingly arriving amid speculation linking the 23-year-old with a move elsewhere in the Premier League.

​Both Manchester City and Newcastle were reportedly eyeing a summer deal for the centre-back, who has become a key member of the Toffees' starting 11 this season having been well and truly on the periphery in recent years.

The most recent reports suggested City were willing to part with as much as £30m to bring Holgate to the Etihad, but it seems he has been persuaded to put any transfer rumours to bed and extend his stay at Goodison Park.

Speaking to the club's official website, Holgate said: “This is my fifth year at Everton and my development as a person and a player in that period has been massive.

“The direction the Club is going, it is a great Club to be at and I am really excited about it. We want to move to the next step and push for bigger and better things. I want to win things – and winning some silverware is where I see us.

“It is definitely a positive time to be here and I am looking forward to seeing how far we can go.”

It is a remarkable turn up for the books for the defender, who spent the second half of last season in the Championship with West Bromwich Albion.

Needless to say, Carlo Ancelotti will have had a huge bearing on this decision. Since the Italian's arrival in December, Everton have lost just three times in 11 games, basing their game on a stout defence - something that was non-existent during Marco Silva's tenure.

Ancelotti had ​ruled out a departure for the defender just last week, saying: "I think it's a rumour, but if it's not a rumour I can say Mason Holgate is an important part of the future of Everton.





"There is no possibility he can go to another club. Zero possibility, like my friend [José] Mourinho says! Zero."

A Barnsley academy graduate, Holgate joined Everton from the Tykes in 2015.