Mino Raiola Provides Update on Moise Kean's Everton Future Amid Exit Rumours

​Moise Kean's agent Mino Raiola has claimed that Everton are 'absolutely delighted' with the forward and have no intention of selling him, while the player himself does not want to depart either.

Kean joined in the summer from Juventus in a deal worth around £27.5m. However, he has struggled to establish himself in the Toffees side since his move, having failed to score in his first 18 appearances for the club.

Despite his slow start to life in England, his agent has now insisted that the club are happy with him and that there are no plans for him to leave during the January transfer window.

"​Everton aren’t happy with him, rather they’re absolutely delighted,” Raiola told Italian newspaper La Repubblica, as quoted by ​the Daily Express.

“They know that it’s only a matter of time with him because in the Premier League, the technical and physical demands are higher and Serie A doesn’t prepare you enough.

"In this sense, Kean is like [Mario] Balotelli, such a precocious talent who has skipped stages of his development but must recover because there are gaps. I have a stack of requests for him on my desk, but Everton have no intention of selling him or him of leaving."

Following the sacking of Marco Silva earlier this season, Duncan Ferguson was placed in temporary charge of the Toffees. During their draw away to ​Manchester United, Ferguson opted to bring on Kean in the second half, before substituting him just 18 minutes later.





However, following the appointment of Carlo Ancelotti, the youngster came on for the final 13 minutes against Burnley, but was rewarded with a start in the most recent win over Newcastle, with his fellow compatriot praising his performance.

While Everton are said to be planning a January move for River Plate striker Rafael Santos Borré, Ancelotti ​has admitted that he tried to sign Kean when he was Napoli manager and is a huge fan of the player.





The 60-year-old said: “Moise Kean did very well last year and we tried to buy him at Napoli, but Everton arrived first. He is a top talent, but he is 19 years old and he has to adapt. He arrived here in a new country, new team-mates, everything was new here for him."