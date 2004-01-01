Moise Kean Close to PSG Move as Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting Nears Bayern Munich

Paris Saint-Germain are closing in on the signing of Everton forward Moise Kean after allowing both Edinson Cavani and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting to walk away from the Parc des Princes this summer.

Kean has found it hard to adjust to life in the Premier League since moving to England in 2019, bagging just four goals and two assists in 37 appearances in all competitions.

His poor form has seen him tumble down the pecking order at Goodison Park, with Carlo Ancelotti understandably keen to put his faith in the in-form Dominic Calvert-Lewin. Kean has managed two substitute appearances in Everton's first four league games, playing a total of just 13 minutes.

A move away has emerged as a likely solution, and French media has exploded with reports of an imminent move to PSG. Téléfoot first broke the story, with L'Équipe and RMC Sport both following soon after. None of the reports mention whether there will be an option or an obligation to buy.

Kean is set to fill the void left by Choupo-Moting's departure. The Cameroon international's initial move to France saw plenty of eyebrows raised, given he'd just left relegated Stoke City, but it appears as though he's not done yet.

According to Téléfoot, and again backed up by various other sources, the 31-year-old is on the cusp of sealing a free transfer to join none other than reigning European champions Bayern Munich.

Bayern are on the hunt for some more firepower of their own this summer. Philippe Coutinho has returned to Barcelona and Ivan Perišić is back with Inter, with only Leroy Sané coming in to replace the pair.

Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi is back on the German giants' radar, but it's a move for Choupo-Moting which is closest, with Bayern seemingly impressed with his return of nine goals in 51 appearances in Paris.

If you want to complete this bizarre merry-go-round, there are also rumours that PSG could move for Perišić, which would finish off this triangle of weirdness.

For more from ​Tom Gott, follow him on ​Twitter!