Moise Kean Confesses That He is 'Not Particularly Upset' About Everton Departure

Moise Kean has claimed that he is far from disappointed to be leaving English football, after the Everton striker secured a season-long loan deal at French champions PSG.

After Kean scored six goals in 13 league games for Juventus as an 18-year-old, it was seen as something of a coup when the Toffees managed to negotiate a deal for his services in 2019.

However, since moving to the north of England he has found goals, and playing time, hard to come by - and Carlo Ancelotti was happy to let the Italian international move to Champions League runners-up PSG on a one-year loan deal.

Everton fans unveiled an anti-racism banner in honour of Kean's arrival at the club | Michael Regan/Getty Images

Since confirming his temporary move to Paris, Kean has told Italian TV channel RAI Sport that he has no regrets about his departure from Everton.

Kean started out by stressing that while he wasn't sad to be leaving Goodison Park he strongly appreciated the Everton fans unveiling a banner which read 'No Al Razzismo' last year, after the former Juventus player was the subject of racist taunts while playing in Serie A.

"I am not particularly upset to have left English football, even if the banner from the Everton fans really moved me, as I wasn't expecting it,' Kean said.

Kean scored his first Premier League goal for Everton against Newcastle | Alex Livesey/Getty Images

"It's true, I could've returned to Juve, but I made this decision along with my family to play in Ligue 1. I've been to Paris before and have relatives here.

"I hope to learn a great deal from this fantastic experience. I am young, I like to work closely with top strikers, so I can learn from their experience and their style of football."

With Everton forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin currently the joint top-scorer in the Premier League after scoring six goals in his first four games, it remains to be seen whether Kean will have any opportunity to reintegrate himself after his loan deal expires.