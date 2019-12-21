Moise Kean Insists He Can 'Learn So Much' From New Everton Boss Carlo Ancelotti

Moise Kean has praised the impact of Carlo Ancelotti since the Italian returned to the Premier League to take over the vacant managerial post at Everton.

​Having joined from Juventus in the summer for a fee that could rise to £27.5m, the 19-year-old has struggled to make an impact at Goodison Park and has often been consigned to a role on the bench.

Under previous interim boss Duncan Ferguson, Kean's future on Merseyside already looked in doubt after the Scot substituted the young striker against Manchester United having only brought him onto the pitch just 18 minutes prior. That looked like spelling an end for Kean's ​Premier League career, but Ancelotti clearly favours the forward and has used him in every game of his tenure thus far.





Kean, speaking on Everton's ​official website, revealed he has found a new lease of life under the three-time Champions League winner, and is relishing working under his new boss.

"I can learn so much with him, he asks me to enjoy what I’m doing. He is a very, very good coach,” he said.





“We have played well, played good football and enjoyed being with the ball. Getting the start [against Newcastle] was good. I am going to be ready for all the matches to show the coach why I am here.”

When quizzed about what the new man at the helm has done to encourage him, the Italian revealed that instilling confidence into him has been key to ensuring his performances will improve for the Toffees. To date, Kean is yet to score for ​Everton in 19 appearances.





“Ancelotti asks me just to enjoy what I am doing and work hard and be professional. For him that is very important. We speak about the team and where I can play," he added. “I have kept my head up and worked hard. When I come onto the pitch I try to do my best and be ready. Always.”