Moise Kean's Electric Start at PSG Shows He Shouldn't Be Written Off

When Everton signed Moise Kean from Juventus in 2019, it was widely regarded as a massive coup, and rightly so.

The youngster had already played and scored for Italy's senior team and gave I Bianconeri a different option up front to the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala.

Kean was subbed on and off again at Old Trafford last season | Alex Livesey/Getty Images

At Everton, however, things are yet to work out.

He was dropped for disciplinary reasons in November 2019 and a month later was brought on as a substitute at Manchester United only to be brought off again by caretaker manager Duncan Ferguson after 19 minutes as the Toffees looked to hold on to a point.

Such teething problems were probably to be expected. He's still a baby in footballing terms, after all.

Kean scored two Premier League goals last season | Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

But now Kean has shown there's little reason to disregard him just because of those Everton performances. Instead, a loan spell is bringing the best out of the young Italian.

Sure, most players would probably love a loan move to Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain. With attacking stars like Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, you could probably end up with around ten to 15 goals a season just by providing them with the necessary support.

It remains up to the player to make the most of their surroundings, however, and that's what Kean has done so far.

Kean was on the scoresheet twice against Dijon | FRANCK FIFE/Getty Images

A double against Dijon saw the 20-year-old rewarded with another start against Istanbul Basaksehir in the Champions League, where he proved to be the match winner with another couple of goals in a 2-0 victory.

It certainly bodes well for Everton that the forward is picking up appearances and scoring in Europe's elite club competition, and even more so that manager Carlo Ancelotti expects him to be back at Goodison Park next season.

The former Milan boss said: “I didn’t speak with him but I saw him score four goals in two games. This is good. This is good for Paris Saint-Germain, for him and for us also.

“We decided to allow him to go on loan, to play more, to have more opportunity to play more. He is showing his quality and he will be back next season.”

Carlo Ancelotti is hoping to take Everton to new heights | Robin Jones/Getty Images

Certain players are better suited to certain leagues. That much has been proven throughout history. But one bad season does not make a player a flop. This need for instant gratification and performances from new signings is ugly, but unfortunately a result of how the football community has evolved in recent years.

He may or may not make the cut at Everton, that obviously remains to be seen, but by getting games and goals at PSG, he's setting himself up to be a winner in the long run.

