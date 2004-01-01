Mykhaylo Mudryk: Shakhtar confirm €30m bid from Everton rejected

Shakhtar Donetsk have confirmed that they rejected a bid of €30m from Everton for Mykhaylo Mudryk.

The winger has attracted interest from all over Europe after beginning to dazzle for the Ukrainian club in recent times.

Much of that interest has come from England, with both Arsenal and Everton rumoured to be interested in signing him.

In a recent interview, the man dubbed the Ukrainian Neymar admitted he wouldn't be able to say no to the London club, but it's their Premier League rivals who seem to have the most concrete interest.

Former player and Shakhtar sporting director Darijo Srna has confirmed that an Everton bid amounting to €30m was rejected this summer.

“We received an offer of €30m” he told CBS Sports.

“And when our president doesn’t sell a player for €30m, especially in such difficult times, he is sending a message to everyone that he wants to progress in the Champions League and to win the championship.

“Mudryk is a serious talent. After Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr, he’s the best player in Europe in his position. If someone wants to buy Mudryk they must spend a lot, a lot, a lot of money and respect our club and our president.”

Interest in Mudryk will be even more widespread in January if he continues the run of form he's started the season on.

In his first five games, he has two goals and three assists to his name, with the highlight being a stunning performance in the Champions League against RB Leipzig.