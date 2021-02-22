Nathan Broadhead scores hat-trick for Everton Under-23s against Manchester United

Everton Under-23s wound up 3-1 winners against Manchester United in the Premier League 2 on Monday evening, with Nathan Broadhead scoring a hat-trick.

Broadhead's performance earned rave reviews from Everton fans following the result as the Toffees leapfrogged United in the table with the victory, moving up to third.

Everton took the lead after 26 minutes when Broadhead ran onto a through ball and chipped it over Matej Kovar in the United goal against the run of play. The Red Devils replied through Charlie McCann and it was 1-1 heading into the break.

There were chances for both sides but it was Broadhead who popped up again after 57 minutes to restore the lead for Everton. He then went on to bag his third of the night in true poachers' fashion, heading home after 65 minutes to secure three points for his side and put his name in the headlines.

The 22-year-old put in a tireless display and had chances galore on the night, and has scored six goals in his last four games with at this level. His scintillating form as of late has caught the eye of fans, who suggest Broadhead should now be given the chance to move beyond the U23s setup.

Joshua King was signed in January to provide backup for Dominic Calvert-Lewin when injured, but Ancelotti could take note of Broadhead who, at 22, cannot be waiting around in youth systems for much longer. He has been included in Everton's 25-man squad for the rest of the season, but is out of contract in the summer.

Bagging three against United's regularly raved about youth setup could be enough to turn the right heads. If Broadhead wants to make it at Everton, these performances are exactly the right way of going about that.