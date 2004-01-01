Newcastle 3-1 Everton: Player ratings as Magpies earn crucial win

Newcastle United climbed out of the bottom three with an impressive 3-1 win over Everton at St. James' Park, thanks to a masterclass from Allan Saint-Maximin.

The French forward was inspirational, bagging an assist for Ryan Fraser's goal after a Mason Holgate own goal had drawn Newcastle level. Kieran Tripper then put this icing on the cake with a brilliant free kick.

Newcastle started brightly, spurred on by a raucous crowd at St. James' Park, with Jonjo Shelvey having a long-range effort fly just over the crossbar inside the opening four minutes.

Everton found a way into the game soon after, with Richarlison proving to be the live wire in attack for Frank Lampard's men. And it was the Brazilian who almost opened the scoring early on, latching onto the ball brilliantly on the edge of the penalty area before firing a shot just wide of Martin Dubravka's left post.

The Toffees were then forced into two injury substitutions inside the opening 30 minutes. First Demarai Gray was replaced by Dele Alli, then Yerry Mina went down with a muscle injury and was replaced by Jarrad Branthwaite; but not before Newcastle had almost capitalised on Mina's ailment. Joelinton went through on goal on the left hand side of penalty area, but saw his shot blocked while Mina was on the ground.

Moments after Mina went off, Everton found the break through.

And it came courtesy of a Jamaal Lascelles own goal, after a set piece fell to Andre Gomes on the left of the six-yard box and saw his effort on goal deflected into the net by the Newcastle captain.

About 30 seconds later, Newcastle were right back in the game.

And their equaliser came courtesy of - yep, you guessed it - an own goal from a set piece. Lascelles made amends for his own blunder by thundering the ball off of the crossbar and subsequently off of Mason Holgate and into the net.

It was all Newcastle thereafter heading into half-time as they spurned two decent chances before the interval. Chris Wood should really have given the Magpies the lead when the ball made its way to his head while he was unmarked on the edge of the six-yard box. However, he failed to get any sort of purchase on his header and the ball was comfortably gathered by Jordan Pickford. Joelinton then embarrassed himself by kicking the ball off of his own head instead of into the net after being teed up by the wonderful Saint-Maximin...but that was expected really.

The home side continued that momentum into the second half and deservedly grabbed the third goal of the game. Fraser bundled the ball home from three yards out after some great play down the left flank from ASM (who else?).

Not content with a one-goal lead the Magpies continued to press forward after going ahead, continuing to push high up the park and utilise a firing-on-all-cylinders Saint-Maximin. It was the main man who almost teed up the third after cutting in from the left flank (again), and seeing a deflected fall into the path of Wood. The big forward converted, but he was a yard offside when he did.

And they deservedly grabbed a third in the 80th minute, as Kieran Trippier whipped a stunning free kick into the bottom corner from 25-yards out.

Newcastle player ratings

1. Goalkeeper & defenders

Trippier bagged a lovely goal | James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

Martin Dubravka (GK) - 5/10 - He actually had nothing to do all night.



Kieran Trippier (RB) - 7/10 - Scored a wonderful free kick. What a signing.



Jamaal Lascelles (CB) - 5/10 - Scored an own goal and then technically made amends by seeing his thunderous header deflect off of Holgate and into the Everton net about 30 seconds later.



Fabian Schar (CB) - 4/10 - Bit sloppy when called upon.



Matt Targett (LB) - 5/10 - Worked hard on the left flank.

2. Midfielders

Willock was solid | Stu Forster/GettyImages

Joe Willock (CM) - 6/10 - Definitely won't be starting for Newcastle much longer. He did have his moments in this game though.



Jonjo Shelvey (CM) - 5/10 - As busy as always, but could've saw red in the first half for an absolutely daft tackle on Anthony Gordon.



Joelinton (CM) - 6/10 - Work ethic can't be faulted. His finishing definitely can.

3. Forwards

ASM was brilliant | Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Ryan Fraser (RW) - 7/10 - Scored the second and was generally very good down the right flank all evening.



Chris Wood (ST) - 6/10 - Clearly lacking confidence in front of goal at the minute, but at the very least he's someone you can lump the ball up to when the going's not too great.



Allan Saint-Maximin (LW) - 9/10 - Such a good player. Ran Everton's defence ragged all evening and set up the second goal. He's good enough to keep Newcastle in the league by himself.

4. Substitutes

Jacob Murphy - N/A.



Bruno Guimaraes - N/A.



Javier Manquillo - N/A.

Everton player ratings

5. Goalkeeper & defenders

Pickford was busy | Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/GettyImages

Jordan Pickford (GK) - 5/10 - He did ok, and had a lot to do.



Mason Holgate (CB) - 2/10 - Well, he scored an own goal.



Michael Keane (CB) - 3/10 - He's just not very good. Really struggled to deal with ASM when he cut in-field.



Yerry Mina (CB) - N/A - Injured himself while failing to clear his lines.

6. Midfielders & wing-backs

Andre Gomes being not very good | James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

Seamus Coleman (RWB) - 4/10 - Showed a surprising amount of pace at times down the right flanks. Could only hold off ASM for so long though.



Allan (CM) - 3/10 - Clumsy in possession. Could not keep hold of the ball.



Andre Gomes (CM) - 3/10 - 'Set up' Lascelles' own goal, but other than that was a bit of a car crash, especially when trying to win the ball back.



Andros Townsend (LWB) - 3/10 - Honestly you wouldn't have really known he was on the pitch.

7. Forwards

Richarlison in the wars | Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Anthony Gordon (RW) - 4/10 - Has something. It's just hard to do much in an Everton team as tepid as this one.



Richarlison (ST) - 4/10 - Lively but just didn't get the service.



Demarai Gray (LW) - N/A - Subbed off with an injury early on.

8. Substitutes

Dele Alli - 2/10 - Came on and did what he's done for the last three years: basically nothing. He lost possession in the lead up to Newcastle's second goal.



Jarrad Branthwaite - 4/10 - Big and agile. He looks better than all of Everton's starting



Donny van de Beek - N/A.