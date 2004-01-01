Newcastle agree fee for Everton's Anthony Gordon

Newcastle United have agreed a fee with Everton to sign winger Anthony Gordon, 90min understands.

Gordon returned to training on Friday after missing three days - two of which were unauthorised - in an attempt to force through a move to St James' Park this month.

Everton had initially been asking for close to £60m to part ways with the 21-year-old, who was chased by Chelsea during the summer, but have now agreed to drop their demands to around £45m instead.

Sources have confirmed to 90min that Newcastle have offered an initial £40m, with a further £5m in add-ons to get a deal over the line.

Listen now as Scott Saunders hosts Graeme Bailey and Toby Cudworth to discuss the latest transfer news. On today's agenda: Dusan Vlahovic, Anthony Gordon, Enzo Fernandes, Amadou Onana, Malo Gusto, Nicolo Zaniolo, Pedro Porro, Weston McKennie, Milan Skriniar, Maiximo Perrone & more!

If you can't see this embed, click here to listen to the podcast!

Despite an initial reluctance to offload Gordon, Everton are keen to raise money to fund their own January transfer spree.

Sean Dyche has agreed to take charge at Goodison Park following the departure of Frank Lampard, and the former Burnley boss is expected to be given some financial backing to try and lead the team away from the relegation zone.

One player on Dyche's wish list, 90min understands, is Newcastle's Ryan Fraser. The 28-year-old has struggled for minutes recently and is free to leave St James' this month, although there are currently no suggestions that Fraser could be involved in Newcastle's bid to sign Gordon.