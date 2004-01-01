Newcastle complete signing of Anthony Gordon from Everton

Newcastle have completed the signing of winger Anthony Gordon from Everton.

The Magpies have agreed to part with an initial £40m to sign Gordon, with a further £5m in add-ons to get the deal over the line.

"Since I heard of the interest, I was always convinced Newcastle were for me," said Gordon, who has signed a 'long-term contract' at St James' Park.

"I think the fan base and the city really suits me as a person, the way the team are playing under the gaffer at the minute really suits me, and the club just look like they're heading in the right direction.

"I feel like it's a really big step. People haven't seen what I'm capable of yet. I think under the gaffer, and the way the club's going, I can really excel here."

Manager Eddie Howe added: "I'm delighted to sign Anthony - he's a top, top talent.

"I'm really excited to work with him, to develop him, and I'm looking forward to seeing what he can do in a Newcastle shirt."

Gordon becomes Newcastle's second signing of the winter following the arrival of Australian starlet Garang Kuol, and he is not expected to be the last as the Magpies have agreed a £3m fee to sign West Ham right-back Harrison Ashby.