Newcastle knocked back in Lucas Digne & Nico Schlotterbeck approaches

Exclusive - Newcastle United have had approaches for Everton left-back Lucas Digne and Freiburg centre-back Nico Schlotterbeck rejected, 90min understands.

90min understand that whilst both clubs in question are open to a deal, it is believed the players in question were not convinced by the move to Tyneside at this point in time.

Digne is looking to leave Everton this month after a fall-out with manager Rafa Benitez, and he has barely played since their argument.

Everton have since signed a replacement in the shape of Vitaliy Mykolenko from Dynamo Kiev and are ready to sell Digne, but most of the interested parties are looking at an initial loan.

The player himself is understood to favour a move to Chelsea - who are in need of a left-back following an injury to Ben Chilwell, but West Ham and Leicester are also keen and the French international is therefore considering his options.

Newcastle wanted a quick deal. They spoke with Everton and offered £22m, with the possibility of including Sean Longstaff in the deal - a player who Benitez is a fan of from his time at Newcastle.

However, Digne at this point has made it clear he is not keen on a move to Newcastle - although that could change as the window goes on.

Likewise, German starlet Schlotterbeck has decided a move to Newcastle this month is not for him.

The highly-rated 22-year-old is one of the top prospects in the Bundesliga. Newcastle have made an approach and were believed to be willing to pay more than £40m.

Freiburg were open to the approach, but Schlotterbeck - who was called up to the German national squad earlier this season, will not be rushed into a move.

Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are both keen on the player and Schlotterbeck stated last year that he was not desperate to play abroad in England or Spain.

Newcastle are set to move on quickly from Schlotterbeck in their centre-back pursuit and they are continuing talks with Lillle and Sven Botman. The Dutchman is another who is uncertain about moving this month, due to Lille's continued participation in the Champions League - although it remains a possibility and Newcastle are continuing talks with his representatives.