Newcastle Target Free Transfer for Nice Defender Malang Sarr

Newcastle are interested in bringing Malang Sarr to St. James' Park this summer. The OGC Nice defender has decided not to renew his contract with Les Aiglons and will leave the club when his current deal expires in June.





Nice have made several attempts at renewing Sarr's contract, but the defender is ready to move on from the Allianz Riviera when his contract runs out and the Magpies are keen on bringing the defender to the Premier League.





With a takeover on the horizon, Newcastle are set to be extremely busy during the summer transfer window and according to Le10Sport Sarr is a player firmly in the club's sights. The Magpies will face stiff competition for Sarr however, with a number of Europe's elite also chasing the 21-year old's signature.





After an impressive season in Ligue 1, the French Under-21 international has attracted interest from the likes of Napoli, Everton and Borussia Dortmund, and while Dortmund are considered a front runner for the player, having worked with current Dortmund coach Lucien Favre during his time in charge at Nice, Newcastle will be hoping to steal the defender's signature.





While it's unclear where Sarr will end up, the centre-back has made it clear that his future will be outside of France. Having come through the ranks at Nice, Sarr is keen on trying a new adventure outside of his home nation and whether that be in Naples or Newcastle, only time will tell.





It appears Sarr isn't the only name Newcastle are interested in this summer. With Mike Ashley set to sell the club, Newcastle are gearing up for a very busy summer and have been linked with highly-rated Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly.



