Newcastle vs Everton: How to watch on TV live stream, team news, lineups & prediction

Two teams led by English managers will go head-to-head on Wednesday night as Newcastle United host Everton at St James' Park.

Given that both fanbases had drastically varying levels of optimism entering the season, it is perhaps no surprise to see the Magpies just outside the European places in sixth and Everton sat in 14th, two points above the relegation zone.

Eddie Howe's side are unbeaten in five games while the Toffees have lost twice in a row and have it all to do to avoid a third defeat on the spin. Here's everything you need to know ahead of the game.

Where are Newcastle vs Everton playing?

Location: Newcastle, England

Newcastle, England Stadium: St James' Park

St James' Park Date: Wednesday 19 October

Wednesday 19 October Kick-off Time: 19:30 BST / 14:30 EST / 11:30 PST

19:30 BST / 14:30 EST / 11:30 PST VAR: Nick Hopton

Nick Hopton Referee: Tony Harrington

Where can you watch Newcastle vs Everton on TV in UK, US, Canada?

UK: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video USA: Peacock Premium

Peacock Premium Canada: fuboTV Canada

Where can you watch Newcastle vs Everton highlights in UK, US, Canada?

UK: Prime Video Sport YouTube channel

Prime Video Sport YouTube channel USA: nbcsports.com

nbcsports.com Canada: fuboTV Canada

Newcastle vs Wolves H2H results (Last Five Games)

Newcastle: 3 Wins

3 Wins Everton: 1 Win

1 Win Draws: 1

Current Form (Last Five Games)

Newcastle: DDWWD

DDWWD Everton: DWWLL

Newcastle team news

Fabian Schar limped off the field with cramp in extra time during Sunday's 0-0 draw against Manchester United, but will be fine for Wednesday night's game.

Karl Darlow (ankle), Alexander Isak (thigh), Allan Saint-Maximin (hamstring) and Emil Krafth (ACL) all remain sidelined for the Magpies.

Newcastle predicted lineup vs Everton

Newcastle Starting XI (4-3-3): Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Longstaff, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Almiron, Wilson, Murphy

Bench: Karius, Lewis, Targett, Lascelles, Shelvey, Willock, Anderson, Fraser, Wood

Everton team news

Anthony Gordon is available after serving a suspension during Everton's 2-0 defeat away at Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday. Yerry Mina could be included in the matchday squad after picking up a calf injury in training last week, which was enough to keep him out of the Spurs game.

Andros Townsend (ACL), Mason Holgate (knee), Nathan Patterson (ankle) and Ben Godfrey (leg fracture) remain out.

Everton predicted lineup vs Newcastle

Everton Starting XI (4-3-3): Pickford; Coleman, Coady, Tarkowski, Mykolenko; Iwobi, Gueye, Onana; Gray, Maupay, Gordon

Bench: Begovic, Keane, Vinagre, Doucoure, Davies, Garner, McNeil, Calvert-Lewin, Rondon

Newcastle vs Everton score prediction

The last time these two sides met it took a 99th-minute goal from Alex Iwobi to give the Toffees, down to ten men after Allan's sending-off, the narrowest of victories. In their first meeting this season it's difficult to see past anything other than a Newcastle win.

Howe has his team hanging with the big hitters in the table and playing extremely well since the international break. Two comprehensive victories away to Fulham and at home to Brentford, along with Sunday's impressive draw against Manchester United at Old Trafford, has them in high spirits coming into this one.

Everton, on the other hand, are combative but uninspiring under Frank Lampard - even if he is doing a bit better than most anticipated at this stage of the season. They're a solid enough team, but without a fully fit Calvert-Lewin leading the line, they just don't look like scoring.

Prediction: Newcastle 2-0 Everton