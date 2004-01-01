Newcastle vs Everton: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction

Newcastle host Everton on Tuesday night in what is set to be a night of 'firsts' for both teams.

Each side was active in the transfer window and as a result we are likely to witness several debuts. In addition, this match is also Frank Lampard's first in the Premier League since taking over as Everton manager.

With both managers in dire need of a victory to boost their survival bids, this is poised to be a fascinating fixture.

How to watch Newcastle vs Everton on TV/live stream

When is kick off? Tuesday 8 February, 19:45 (GMT)

Where is it being played? St James' Park

What TV channel is it on? BT Sport (UK), Peacock (US)

Highlights? BT Sport YouTube channel

Who's the referee? Anthony Taylor

Who's the VAR? Chris Kavanagh

Newcastle team news

Newcastle were active in January and will be hoping to hand debuts to Matt Targett, Dan Burn and Bruno Guimaraes sooner rather than later. Targett and Guimaraes should be okay to feature, but Burn is suffering from a toe problem.

He is not the only injury doubt either. Star striker Callum Wilson could be out for some time yet, as will Isaac Hayden and Federico Fernandez. Paul Dummett and Matt Ritchie are out too but Joelinton should return.

Everton team news

The Toffees were busy on deadline day as well, and could hand debuts to Donny van de Beek and Dele Alli after they missed out on the FA Cup win over Brentford.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin is in the squad too, but Ben Godfrey is not due to a hamstring tear. He joins Tom Davies, Abdoulaye Doucoure and Fabian Delph on the treatment table.

Newcastle vs Everton head-to-head record

These two stalwarts of the English game have met a whopping 178 times previously, with Everton enjoying a narrow advantage. They have won 74 games to their opponents' 68, while the remaining 36 matches have ended in draws.

Narrow the sample size to more recent fixtures and the Toffees advantage disappears. Everton have won just one of their last five match against the Magpies, with Newcastle currently on a two-game winning streak.

Newcastle vs Everton score prediction

Two of the most active clubs in January are both in desperate need of three points as they look to pull away from the relegation zone.

Newcastle showed promise last time out to beat Leeds, but an Everton team currently in the midst of Lampard's new manager bounce might be a bridge too far.

The Magpies' new signings will need time to settle and while the same is true of their opponents' fresh faces, the Toffees' have plenty of quality players who were at the club before January - and they will be eager to impress their manager.

Prediction: Newcastle 1-3 Everton