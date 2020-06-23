Nice Confirm Morgan Schneiderlin Signing, Take Dig at Man Utd & Everton for Literally No Reason

Nice have confirmed the signing of French midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin from Everton in the most lockdown way you could ever imagine - a Zoom call.





The French side have been pushing to sign Schneiderlin ever since football was postponed, and Everton were believed to be interested in striking a deal and getting his sizeable wages - around £100,000-a-week - off the books.





An agreement in principle was reached a few weeks ago, and Nice took to their official website to confirm that it has finally gone through and the deal will earn Everton anywhere between £1.8m and £3.6m.





They chose to announce it on Twitter with a Zoom call which featured manager Patrick Vieira, captain Dante and executive Bob Ratcliffe, and it was the latter who stole the show with a sly dig at Schneiderlin's former employers.





In broad English, Ratcliffe said: "Fantastic to have you on board. A most distinguished footballer, and at last you're joining a proper football club, and we couldn't be more delighted about your arrival".





A proper football club, yeah? So, Everton, Manchester United and Southampton don't actually count as clubs now?





Right then.





Interestingly, this isn't even the first time that Ratcliffe has taken a dig at Everton. Back in 2019, when his brother Jim was linked with buying a Premier League side, Ratcliffe told BBC Radio 5 Live (via The Independent) that he didn't want to spend so much money just to end up in the 'Everton Cup', i.e. end up being a team who can never win anything and justify investment.





Bob Ratcliffe seemingly does not like Everton

Come on, Bob, what did Everton do to hurt you?





Anyway, back to Schneiderlin. The Frenchman has now left Goodison Park after playing 88 games during his three-year stay at the club.





