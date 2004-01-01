Norwich vs Everton Preview: How to Watch on TV, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Norwich's relegation battle continues on Wednesday when they welcome Everton to Carrow Road, with the Toffees enjoying a rise up the Premier League table following Carlo Ancelotti's appointment.





The Canaries' Premier League future is looking bleaker by the day, now sitting six points and a significant goal difference gap from safety, and they have two games against European challengers after hosting the Toffees.





Meanwhile, Everton's form has improved tenfold since Ancelotti's arrival and the Toffees have only lost three league games in 2020, all coming at the hands of the big six.





Where to Watch





Teemu Pukki gets a shot off against Everton

When is Kick Off? Wednesday 24 June

What Time is Kick Off? 18:00 (BST)

Where is it Played? Carrow Road

TV Channel/Live Stream? BT Sport (UK), Fubo (US)

Referee? Andy Madley





Team News





Norwich will have Marco Stiepermann back in the first team following the midfielder recovered from coronavirus, but will continue to be without Grant Hanley, Christoph Zimmerman and Sam Byram, all three dealing with thigh injuries.





Everton will be without Theo Walcott, Yerry Mina and Jean-Phillipe Gbamin, with all three ruled out indefinitely, while Fabian Delph and Djibril Sidibe are both being assessed ahead of Wednesday's game.





Predicted Lineups





Fabian Delph may return for the game on Wednesday

Norwich: Krul, Aarons, Godfrey, Klose, Lewis, Buendia, Trybull, McLean, Cantwell, Drmic; Pukki.





Everton: Pickford, Coleman, Keane, Holgate, Digne, Iwobi, Gomes, Davies, Bernard, Richarlison; Calvert-Lewin.





Recent Form





Both side have only played one game apiece since the Premier League's return, but Norwich had already fallen off after a strong start to the season and have managed just two league wins since the turn of the year. They fell to a 3-0 defeat against Southampton in their first game back. Not great.





Norwich City were thrashed 3-0 by Southampton in their first game back

In contrast, Everton started the season extremely poorly but have been dragged kicking and screaming toward respectability by Ancelotti's appointment – apart from their 4-0 thrashing at the hands of Chelsea – and drew 0-0 against Liverpool in possibly the dullest game of the season on Sunday.





Here's how both sides looked in their last five games.





Norwich





Norwich 0-3 Southampton (19/6)

Sheffield United 1-0 Norwich (7/3)

Tottenham 1-1 Norwich (4/3)

Norwich 1-0 Leicester (28/2)

Wolves 3-0 Norwich (23/2)





Everton





Everton 0-0 Liverpool (21/6)

Chelsea 4-0 Everton (8/3)

Everton 1-1 Manchester United (1/3)

Arsenal 3-2 Everton (23/2)

Everton 3-1 Crystal Palace (8/2)





Predictions





Could be another long day at the office for Norwich on Wednesday

If Norwich leave this game empty handed, their Premier League status is all but gone. Things are less fraught for mid-table Everton but – it's worth repeating – the Toffees are just a better team.





Prediction: Norwich 0-2 Everton



