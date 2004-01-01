Nuno Espirito Santo in advanced talks to become Everton manager

Everton are on the verge of naming Nuno Espirito Santo as their new manager with talks set to continue over the coming days.

The Toffees have been on the hunt for a new boss since Carlo Ancelotti made the shock announcement he was leaving the club after just 18 months at the helm, claiming the opportunity to return to Real Madrid was too attractive a proposition to reject.

A whole host of names have been thrown into the mix with regards to who could replace Ancelotti, with Rafa Benitez, Rudi Garcia and David Moyes all believed to be on the list of candidates.

However, former Wolves boss Nuno has emerged as the frontrunner and The Guardian now report talks will intensify in the coming days and he could be unveiled as Everton's new manager very shortly.

Toffees owner Farhad Moshiri and director of football Marcel Brands have interviewed a number of candidates since Ancelotti's departure, though Nuno has remained at the top of the club's wish list.

The Portuguese tactician had been expected to join Crystal Palace with the south London side also in the market for a new boss following Roy Hodgson's exit, but talks broke down after a dispute over the size of Nuno's coaching staff.

Nuno Espirito Santo could be heading to Merseyside | Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Said issue is one of a number of details yet to be ironed out in his discussions with Everton, though all being well a deal should be penned in the coming days.

While an agreement seems to be on the horizon, one of the major issues which could cause a stumbling block is the issue of Nuno's agent Jorge Mendes.

The so-called 'super-agent' had an enormous say on Wolves' transfer dealings during Nuno's time at Molineux, and it remains to be seen whether Everton will be willing for him to have a similar influence at Goodison Park.