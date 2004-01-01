Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reveals truth on Donny van de Beek & Everton links

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has dismissed rumours linking Donny van de Beek with Everton, insisting the Toffees' interest was blown out of proportion in the summer.

After Van de Beek's frustrating debut year at Old Trafford - the £35m man made just four Premier League starts - he was heavily linked with a move away from United during the summer, and Everton technical director Marcel Brands recently confirmed that his side tried to get a deal done.

There were plenty of rumours as to why a transfer never materialised, but according to Solskjaer, it's because no offer was ever made.

“We have never received an offer from Everton, but there is always speculation,” he told RTL. "As far as I see it, he is a Manchester United player and he just has to keep working really hard every day.

"Donny has the quality, when he plays, to help him know how to open doors. He is so clever, but I think Bruno [Fernandes] is alright at that too.

"It's difficult for him at the moment, I get that. He is frustrated and disappointed, but he continues to work hard every day with a big smile on his face. I know he's not happy, but he works hard and is a top professional. He knows that sometimes in football you don't play, but he won't give up.

"He has some good players ahead of him, but he continues to train and I'm glad we have him here. I hope for him that he gets and uses his chances."

The boss was also asked about Van de Beek's recent decision to throw his chewing gum to the floor in response to being overlooked against Villarreal, but Solskjaer was in no mood to discuss it and instead turned on the sarcasm.

"Well, it's wiser to throw away your chewing gum and not to swallow it, we learned that as children," Solskjaer said with a smirk on his face.

"And giving your chewing gum to someone else is not possible in these corona times either. Sensible, so I could see he was throwing it away."