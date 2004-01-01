Paris Saint-Germain open talks over Richarlison transfer

Paris Saint-Germain have opened talks to bring Everton forward Richarlison to the Parc des Princes, 90min can confirm.

The French giants are currently in talks with Real Madrid to sell Kylian Mbappe, and whilst those talks continue, they have also turned their attention to possible replacements. Richarlison is the man at the top of their list.

90min understands that PSG made Richarlison’s representatives aware earlier this summer that he was of interest, and now they have made their move.

Everton always knew that Richarlison leaving this summer was a possibility, with their former boss Carlo Ancelotti, now at Real Madrid, a huge fan.

But now it is PSG who have come in for him and Neymar – who helped push his bosses to sign friend Lionel Messi - has offered a similar reference for his Brazilian counterpart. The two have formed a very good relationship while playing for the Brazilian national team.

Richarlison’s representatives arrived in France on Thursday evening, and talks are taking place with PSG, which Everton are aware of. The two clubs are expecting talks over the coming hours as PSG finalise Mbappe’s exit.

Everton are bracing themselves for a busy last few days in the window. They are also negotiating the sale of Moise Kean to Juventus – with Kean set to replace Cristiano Ronaldo as he closes in on a shock move to Manchester City.

They are also looking to move Colombian star James Rodriguez, who has been told by boss Rafa Benitez that he is not in his plans.

The Toffees will then be looking for their own attacking reinforcements and they themselves are set to press ahead with interest in Brighton’s Neal Maupay, Schalke’s Matthew Hoppe and Burnley’s Dwight McNeil.