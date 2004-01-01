Patrick Vieira involved in physical altercation with Everton pitch invader

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira was involved in a physical altercation with an Everton fan who approached and taunted him on the pitch at Goodison Park on Thursday night.

The Toffees had just secured the win they needed to ensure their Premier League survival thanks to a late goal from Dominic Calvert-Lewin to round off a 3-2 comeback over the Eagles, who led 2-0 at half-time. The final whistle and the jubilation then sparked a pitch invasion.

Video footage showed a supporter who had run onto the pitch goading Vieira and waving his arms in the Palace boss’ face as he was trying to leave. That unsavoury initial incident appeared to pass until Vieira sharply turned and rounded back on the Everton fan.

The Frenchman then appeared to kick out at the pitch invader, before being restrained and ushered away by other fans also celebrating on the grass.

It further highlights the urgent need for fan control in English football. Only days earlier, Sheffield United captain Billy Sharp was headbutted by someone who ran onto the pitch at the end of the Blades’ Championship playoff semi-final against Nottingham Forest.

That assaulter has already been sentenced to 24 weeks in prison for the crime, as well as ordered to pay a total of £798 in various costs, banned for life by Nottingham Forest and issued with a 10-year banning order from all football.

