Pep Guardiola issues injury updates on Ilkay Gundogan & Kevin De Bruyne

Pep Guardiola has confirmed that Kevin De Bruyne has returned to full training, while also revealing that Ilkay Gundogan is set to miss Manchester City's trip to Everton on Wednesday.

News of Gundogan's absence comes as a blow for City, as he has been in excellent form of late. The German has managed 11 Premier League goals this season, with eight of those coming in his last seven appearances.

This includes a brace against Tottenham last time out. However, after netting his second goal, he was substituted with a groin injury. Guardiola has now confirmed that the knock will rule him out for the Everton game.

The teams Gundogan has scored more Premier League goals than in 2021 ?



Burnley (8)

Leeds (8)

Aston Villa (8)

Everton (8)

Liverpool (8)

Wolves (8)

Newcastle (8)

Chelsea (7)

Brighton (7)

Crystal Palace (7)

Sheffield United (7)

West Brom (7)

Fulham (4)

Southampton (4) pic.twitter.com/b83qSV5NIj — 90min (@90min_Football) February 13, 2021

"Gundo is much better but I don't think we will play tomorrow," he told reporters during his pre-match press conference (via Manchester Evening News).

With Gundogan set to miss out, De Bruyne's imminent return could not come at a better time for City. Prior to going down with a hamstring injury last month, he had been inspirational for his side, laying on ten assists and scoring three goals in 17 Premier League games.

Guardiola said of De Bruyne's recovery: "[He is] getting better, really getting better. Today he did all training with the group. He's better."

De Bruyne is widely considered the best midfielder in the world | Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

The City manager went on to offer an update on the fitness of Sergio Aguero. The Argentine has scarcely been available this season but has been named on the substitutes bench recently.

"Sergio is one year injured, so cannot start from the beginning but is ready to come back. He was on bench last game and he will be again. Soon we believe he can start. He will take minutes." Guardiola said.

A win for City would move them ten points clear of second-placed Manchester United and Leicester City with just 14 games left to play this season.