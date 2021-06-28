Police investigate banner threatening Rafa Benitez over Everton move

Police in Merseyside are investigating a threatening banner aimed at former Liverpool manager Rafa Benitez, as the Spaniard gets set to take over at bitter rivals Everton.

Benitez has been out of work since leaving Dalian Yifang earlier this year, and while potential returns to Napoli and Newcastle had been touted, recent reports suggest a move to Goodison Park is nearing its completion.

The reception from Everton fans has been less than warm, with many on social media not keen on a Liverpool legend taking the reins. Similarly, there are swathes of Liverpool fans who feel Benitez, who won the Champions League and FA Cup during his time at Anfield, would be betraying the club by taking the Everton job.

Images also began to circulate on social media of a banner placed on a street near Benitez's home, which reads: "We know where you live. Don't sign."

A statement from Merseyside police responded: "We can confirm police are investigating reports of a threatening banner at a location in Caldy today, Monday 28 June.

"At around 7am, it was reported that a banner made from bed sheets had been placed over a wall and bushes on a residential driveway, with wording which is thought to target football manager Rafa Benitez."

Another banner protesting against the appointment of Rafa Benitez. This banner is outside his family home where his wife and kids live. You may all have your opinions on his soon to be appointment but this is over the line and went too far pic.twitter.com/PkuXkCrYaW — The Toffee Blues (@EvertonNewsFeed) June 28, 2021

Detective Inspector Darren Taylor elaborated, adding that if the banner was intended for Benitez, it was left outside the wrong house.

"This message has understandably caused some distress and worry for residents in the area," Taylor said, via the Liverpool Echo. "Due to the football language used, we suspect that it was aimed at Rafa Benitez - but whoever placed the message left it outside the wrong house.

"If anyone has information about who produced the banner or helped to put it up, please let us know as soon as possible."