Premier League Announces Shortlist for December Player of the Month Award

​ Liverpool, Manchester City and Leicester players feature on the eight-man shortlist for the latest Premier League Player of the Month award for December.





Liverpool right back Trent Alexander-Arnold enjoyed a perfect month for the Reds, winning all five games he played, scoring a goal and registering three assists. Liverpool also kept three clean sheets in December and strengthened their grip on first place in the league table.

He is joined on the Player of the Month shortlist by Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne, who was instrumental in his team winning four of their six games. The Belgian managed three goals and three assists, including a star performance in a victory over Arsenal.

Jamie Vardy is nominated after scoring five Premier League goals in December. The Leicester talisman, who won the October award earlier this season, netted four goals of his goals in three consecutive Leicester wins at the start of December.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has been central to a resurgent Everton in recent weeks. The young Englishman scored five times throughout December in seven appearances, including braces when the Toffees beat both Chelsea and Newcastle.

Danny Ings is another English striker in fine form after finding his groove at Southampton. He is now the Premier League’s second leading scorer thanks to five goals in December alone. The Saints won three times in the month and have considerably eased relegation fears.

Elsewhere, Wolves winger Adama Traore also enjoyed a stunning December. He stood out with an excellent goal in a narrow defeat to Tottenham, but then shone as Wolves completed a comeback win against Manchester City at Molineux shortly after Christmas.

Norwich midfielder Emiliano Buendia is in with a chance of being the second Canaries player this season to win Player of the Month after Teemu Pukki. The Argentine impressively created 29 chances for his teammates, the most of any player in a single month since Opta data began.

Finally, Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster is also nominated for his starring role in the Hornets’ sudden turnaround. He kept three clean sheets and made 20 saves in December as Watford took eight points in the month and rose from the bottom of the table.

Fans can vote for the winner on the EA Sports website until 6pm (GMT) on Monday 6 January.

