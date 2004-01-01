Premier League Fantasy Football: Who's Hot & Who's Not in Gameweek 5

The end of the international break that nobody asked for means the welcome return of domestic football this weekend, but arguably more importantly, the return of Premier League Fantasy Football.

The transfer deadline for Gameweek 5 is Saturday 17 October at 11am, so you've still got plenty of time to assemble your squad ahead of the weekend's action.

Fortunately, 90min have done all the dirty work for you and picked out who's in form and who you should probably avoid in Gameweek 5.

Goalkeepers

Who's Hot

Martinez has quickly settled into life at Villa Park | Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Emiliano Martinez: Aston Villa's summer arrival has mirrored his new side's form in the opening three games. The Villans have won three on the bounce, with Martinez keeping two clean sheets and saving a penalty. At just £4.7m, he's one of the cheaper goalkeepers in the top flight. Martinez and Villa face a Leicester side on Sunday who had begun the season in similarly impressive form, but were beaten convincingly by West Ham last time out - a game in which they failed to register a shot on target.

Karl Darlow: The Newcastle man is not the Magpies' first choice goalkeeper, but with the outstanding Martin Dúbravka sidelined through injury, Darlow has seamlessly stepped into his shoes. He kept a clean sheet against West Ham on the opening day of the season and made 11 saves during Newcastle's draw with Tottenham. With 19 points, he is the second highest scoring goalkeeper in the Premier League. Newcastle face an out of sorts Manchester United on Saturday.

Who's Not

David de Gea: Manchester United have endured a torrid start to the season, conceding 11 goals in their opening three Premier League fixtures. Shipping six against Spurs last time out resulted in De Gea taking home minus points. The United number one is not cheap either, clocking in at £5.5m - only Ederson and Alisson will cost you more.

Defenders

Who's Hot

Cresswell has been on fire of late | Michael Regan/Getty Images

Aaron Cresswell: Imagine having the cheek to complain about England's lack of left sided defensive options when you've got Aaron Cresswell sitting at home. West Ham have been in sensational form since David Moyes started self-isolating, playing two, winning two, scoring seven and conceding none. Cresswell has played the full 90 on both occasions and grabbed two assists against Leicester, seeing him chalk up a huge 22 points in two games. And his price has actually gone down since the start of the season - he'll set you back just £4.9m. Mind you, David Moyes is back this weekend for West Ham's trip to Tottenham.

Ben Chilwell: Chelsea's summer signing enjoyed a perfect Premier League debut for the Blues as he contributed a goal and an assist during his side's 4-0 win over Crystal Palace. His performance saw him pocket 18 FPL points. Chilwell returned home early from England duty with a foot injury, but is rated as 75% likely to be available for Saturday's clash with Southampton.

Who's Not

Semi Ajayi: West Brom have the worst defensive record in the division, shipping 13 goals in their opening four games. This has not been ideal for centre back Ajayi, who has played the full 90 on each occasion and taken home just two points. However, the Baggies are playing fellow strugglers Burnley on Monday - arguably their best shot yet at three points and a clean sheet.

Midfielders

Who's Hot

Son is the Premier League's joint top scorer | Pool/Getty Images

Heung-min Son: Son has started the season in outrageous form, with six goals from three and a half games. He wasn't even expected to play against Manchester United, but went and scored two and provided one assist. His antics against Southampton and United alone have seen the South Korean international earn 42 points. Son is currently the Premier League's joint top scorer - and he's classed as a midfielder.

James Rodriguez: The former Real Madrid man has taken seamlessly to life in the English game, and has also been racking up the fantasy football points. Three goals and two assists this season has seen Rodriguez earn 35 points - in midfield only Son and Mohamed Salah have more, and Rodriguez is over £1m cheaper than both. The Toffees face rivals Liverpool on Saturday in what could be the first real test for both Rodriguez and Carlo Ancelotti's new look Everton side.

Who's Not

Adam Lallana: Brighton's marquee signing looked like a potential shrewd addition in FPL this season at just £6.5m, but he's yet to really get going for the Seagulls. He hobbled off on his debut and has only started once since, earning just five fantasy points in the process. Maybe wait until Lallana has found his rhythm on the south coast before you fork out for him.

Forwards

Who's Hot

Calvert-Lewin is in the form of his life | Pool/Getty Images

Dominic Calvert-Lewin: The nice lad from Sheffield/Big Dunc's work experience kid has been in stunning form this season. Calvert-Lewin is the Premier League's joint top scorer with six goals in four appearances, netting 37 fantasy points in the process. His FPL value has already shot up by £0.6m since the season started, but at £7.6m he's still a bit of a bargain considering the rate at which he's scoring. The weekend's trip to Liverpool will be a real test, but DCL famously only needs a touch or two to find the net.

Ollie Watkins: Villa's record signing showed what all the fuss was about with an outstanding all-round performance against Liverpool, making Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez look like Sunday League centre halves. Watkins netted a hat-trick and accumulated 19 fantasy points. He might not do that every week, but he is only £5.9m.

Who's Not

Timo Werner: The new arrival has not quite hit the heights that the summer of transfer speculation would have merited. Despite scoring 28 Bundesliga goals last season, he is yet to find the net in the Premier League with his new club. Werner will also set you back £9.3m, making him the fifth most expensive striker in the division. That's an awful lot of money for someone to deliver just 11 points this season.