Premier League fixtures today - your guide to Sunday's games

It's always dangerous to attach an adjective to a day of football before the games have been played but the Premier League's offering this Sunday has a very good chance of being super.

After a breathless Saturday saw Arsenal and Manchester City maintain an increasingly gripping title race, the focus on Sunday first turns to the other end of the table. Arguably England's most storied rivalry rounds out yet another day of enthralling top-flight football.

Sunday may be the day of rest but the Premier League and its myriad of pulse-racing narratives and nuances are only just kicking into gear.

Nottingham Forest vs Everton

For the first time since 1998, Nottingham Forest host Everton in the Premier League. That day, Duncan Ferguson scored twice for a Toffees team that had Italian World Cup winner Marco Materazzi in the backline bizarrely. How Sean Dyche must yearn for the aerial dominance of Big Dunc as Dominic Calvert-Lewin's struggles with injury persist.

Steve Cooper has steered Forest into the relative safety of 14th thanks almost solely to the club's home form. The City Ground crowd has only seen its side lose three Premier League matches this season - fewer than Tottenham - and none since September.

Dyche has overseen a pair of Everton victories from his first five games in charge but veered dangerously close to Rafa Benitez territory when underlining that progress. “If you’re getting four points from nine games and then six points from five that is a big shift, a factual shift," he said. “The work is not done but factually there is progress."

Another fact for Dyche is that Everton are winless away from Goodison Park since 1 October.

Liverpool vs Manchester United

As Liverpool romped to a 4-0 win on Manchester United's last visit to Anfield in April, the gap between the two clubs looked like a yawning chasm. Jurgen Klopp had already steered his side to a 5-0 shellacking at Old Trafford and eventually saw his team finish the season 34 points above their northern rivals.

Less than a year later, Erik ten Hag has United ten points ahead of Liverpool in a debut campaign that was kickstarted by beating the Reds in Manchester last August.

Klopp accurately - and with a whiff of distain - described United as a "results machine" ahead of the derby. Ten Hag's side has lost one game since the second week of November, winning 18 matches in that time. Liverpool have only won 18 games across the entire season.

However, United are yet to secure a statement victory at the home of one of their rivals this season, a feat Ten Hag has hailed as the "next step we have to make". Securing the club's first win at Anfield since 2016 would certainly be an almighty leap in the right direction.

