Premier League goalkeepers - 2022/23 power rankings

As is always the case, the players scoring the goals have been the talk of the town this season, but some of those standing between the sticks trying to stop them haven't been half bad either.

While David de Gea has had his lapses, and Ederson hasn't exactly impressed at Manchester City, plenty of goalkeepers have.

Seven rounds in, here's who we think are the 10 best of the season so far.

10. Neto

Neto has been impressive | Stu Forster/GettyImages

Neto started the season on the bench at Bournemouth but was given a chance after Mark Travers let in nine against Liverpool, and it's fair to say he's taken it.



With top performances against Wolves and Newcastle that earned his side two draws, he's established himself as their first-choice keeper.

9. Aaron Ramsdale

Arsenal's number one | Alex Pantling/GettyImages

Aaron Ramsdale hasn't been as spectacular as he was last season, but that's largely because, with Arsenal making a flying start to the season, he's had a lot less to do.



When called upon though he's remained a save pair of hands, which is more than can be said for some at other top clubs.

8. Bernd Leno

Leno is back playing week in, week out | Visionhaus/GettyImages

The man who Ramsdale replaced at Arsenal hasn't been too bad himself, with Bernd Leno getting back to his best at Fulham.



His performances against his former club and against Spurs alone earn him a place in this list.

7. Robert Sanchez

Sanchez has been as solid as ever | Ryan Pierse/GettyImages

As was the case last season, Robert Sanchez has been rock solid in the Brighton goal, keeping three clean sheets.

6. Jose Sa

Sa is one of the best | Visionhaus/GettyImages

Jose Sa continues to prove to be one of the best signings Wolves have made in recent years.



He's made some top saves when called upon, hasn't made any big errors, and his distribution has been good too.

5. Hugo Lloris

Lloris made a brilliant save at the weekend | Visionhaus/GettyImages

If we were to list the saves of the season so far, Lloris would be top for his against Leicester, but that's not the only reason he's in the top five here.



He's been one of Tottenham's best players in almost every match. As brilliant as ever.

4. David Raya

Raya could play at the World Cup | Visionhaus/GettyImages

You should really know by now, but David Raya is really, really good.



The Brentford keeper has continued to impress after an excellent first season in the Premier League and has given himself a good chance of playing at the World Cup for Spain.

3. Alisson Becker

As good as ever | James Gill - Danehouse/GettyImages

Liverpool haven't looked very good for much of this season, but their goalkeeper has.



Alisson has saved the skin of his somewhat dodgy defence a number of times, most notably in the Merseyside derby.

2. Nick Pope

Pope - signing of the summer? | Stu Forster/GettyImages

If not for a certain Norwegian striker in Manchester, you could make a strong argument for Nick Pope being the signing of the season.



He's been simply brilliant for Newcastle, single-handedly earning them two points with his stunning displays against Brighton and Crystal Palace.

1. Jordan Pickford

Pickford is in form | Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

The fact that, despite that, Pope isn't in line to start for England, speaks volumes about just how good Jordan Pickford has been for Everton.



The highlight was his performance against Liverpool, in which he made eight saves, but he's played well in every other match too.



England's number one, and, at the moment, the Premier League's.