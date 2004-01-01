Premier League interest grows in Marseille star Bamba Dieng

Premier League clubs including Newcastle, West Ham and Leeds are showing interest in Marseille forward Bamba Dieng, 90min understands.

The Senegalese ace, who has been labelled the 'new Sadio Mane' in his homeland, enjoyed an outstanding campaign last season with seven goals playing across the front-line.

Newcastle and West Ham both showed an interest in Dieng in January, but the player wanted to remain in France. Now, however, he could be on the move after a change in circumstances.

Dieng, who also previously helped Senegal claim the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, has hardly been involved during pre-season under new Marseille coach Igor Tudor - the Croatian took over from the hugely popular Jorge Sampaoli in the summer.

Left out in the cold, the 22-year-old has been determined to force his way into Tudor's plans. But he is not the only player to suffer at the hands of the new boss, with the likes of Gerson, Cengiz Under and Jordan Amavi all being axed by Tudor so far.

The squad have even met with club president Pablo Longoria to discuss concerns around Tudor and his approach. But despite this the club are pushing Dieng towards the exit - with reports that they will look to use the freed up funds to help finance a deal for Alexis Sanchez.

On Dieng, Longoria said: "In football, there is no past, it's now, the next game. We know the player, we know that he has real talent, value. But we must remember the values ​​of modern sport."

With news that Dieng might be available for transfer, sources have told 90min that a host of clubs from around Europe are keen on securing a deal.

90min understands that Newcastle, West Ham, Everton, Leeds, Wolves and Crystal Palace are all keen on Dieng, whilst there is also interest in securing his signature from Germany and Spain.