Premier League relegation: Everton's key fixtures in the race against the drop

Everton supporters must have thought last season was a one-off. The ubiquitous Premier League outfit teased with the prospect of relegation in 2021/22 before Frank Lampard guided them to safety, but they now find themselves in an eerily similar position one year on.

Lampard, as it turned out, was not the answer and the dysfunctional Toffees have turned to ex-Burnley boss Sean Dyche to establish some stability at Goodison Park.

Dyche's impressive exploits at Turf Moor have convinced many Everton will be okay and there's no denying the new manager's positive impact on Merseyside. However, it remains incredibly tight at the bottom of the Premier League.

Here's how the Toffees' schedule looks to close out the 2022/23 campaign, including their most important upcoming fixtures.

Key Everton fixtures in 2022/23 relegation run-in

Everton vs Tottenham

Goodison Park will play a key role in Everton staying up, just as it did towards the backend of last season, but just five of the Toffees' remaining 11 fixtures come at home.

Everton take on four of the current top eight at Goodison before the season expires, and Dyche will fancy this Monday Night Football encounter against Tottenham. Spurs may well be pushing for a Champions League spot, but they're as vulnerable as they come and it's easy to envisage this atypical Antonio Conte side succumbing to a fervent atmosphere under the lights.

03/04/23 - Everton vs Tottenham (20:00)

Crystal Palace vs Everton

Palace's ineptitude in 2023 has dragged them right into the dogfight with the pressure mounting on manager Patrick Vieira. The Eagles haven't tasted victory since New Year's Eve, and they've accumulated just three points (all draws) from their last six outings - the lowest tally in the Premier League.

Considering the difficulty of Everton's schedule, this is a contest they must win.

22/04/23 - Crystal Palace vs Everton (15:00)

Leicester vs Everton

Leicester look dire right now and they've sleepwalked into the fight for survival following their recent indifference. James Maddison's injury issues have compromised the Foxes in 2023, but Brendan Rodgers' side are still struggling to fire even when their primary creator is fit.

They're woefully out of sorts right now having lost their last four and while their form could pick up by the time they meet Everton at the King Power, this is another away contest the Toffees will fancy their chances in.

01/05/23 - Leicester vs Everton (20:00)

Wolves vs Everton

Crunch time. Dyche will be hoping his side are safe and sound come the end of May, but that is far from guaranteed.

Julen Lopetegui has certainly made a difference at Molineux and the Spaniard, too, will be hoping to have guided Wolves to safety by the time of Everton's visit. Otherwise, this could be a mammoth relegation six-pointer on the penultimate matchday of the season.

20/05/23 - Wolves vs Everton (15:00)

Everton vs Bournemouth

Bournemouth thumped Everton in November | Luke Walker/GettyImages

They may well end up getting relegated, but Bournemouth have certainly overachieved this season. Very few envisage them being this competitive, especially after Scott Parker was sacked, but Gary O'Neil has given the Cherries a legitimate shot of survival.

Nevertheless, it's likely Bournemouth won't pull away despite securing a huge recent win over Liverpool. They'll be in the scrap right until the last; whether Everton are still involved on the final day is another matter.

28/05/23 - Everton vs Bournemouth (16:30)

Everton's remaining 2022/23 Premier League fixtures

08/04/23 - Man Utd vs Everton (12:30)

15/04/23 - Everton vs Fulham (15:00)

27/04/23 - Everton vs Newcastle (19:45)

06/05/23 - Brighton & Hove Albion vs Everton (15:00)

13/05/23 - Everton vs Man City (15:00)

Where are Everton in the Premier League table?

Everton ended Brentford's lengthy unbeaten run at the weekend and moved up to 15th in the table. However, they're clear of the drop by just a point after Bournemouth beat Liverpool and the majority of their competitors have played a game fewer.