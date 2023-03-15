Premier League relegation run-in: Remaining fixtures for all teams

While the Premier League title race has been known to deliver drama, it is easy to argue that the relegation battle is where the spectacle really is.

After all, the stakes are enormous at the bottom compared to top. Man City or Arsenal winning the title will not change that much for either. Yes, Arsenal will feel like they are overdue, but both will still be in the Champions League next season, both will still be elite clubs, and neither will really lose anything if they don’t win the title.

At the bottom, it is completely different.

Nine teams are currently embroiled in a battle to save their Premier League skins and for the three that fail, the ramifications will tear through the very fibre of the club. They will lose status, riches, players, visibility and pride.

So, let’s take a look at the relegation run-ins for all clubs involved in the battle at the bottom.

Crystal Palace remaining fixtures

15/03/23 - Brighton & Hove Albion vs Crystal Palace (19:30)

19/03/23 - Arsenal vs Crystal Palace (14:00)

01/04/23 - Crystal Palace vs Leicester (15:00)

08/04/23 - Leeds vs Crystal Palace (17:30)

15/04/23 - Southampton vs Crystal Palace (15:00)

22/04/23 - Crystal Palace vs Everton (15:00)

25/04/23 - Wolves vs Crystal Palace (19:30)

29/04/23 - Crystal Palace vs West Ham (12:30)

06/05/23 - Tottenham vs Crystal Palace (15:00)

13/05/23 - Crystal Palace vs Bournemouth (15:00)

20/05/23 - Fulham vs Crystal Palace (15:00)

28/05/23 - Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest (16:30)

Wolves remaining fixtures

18/03/23 - Wolves vs Leeds (15:00)

01/04/23 - Nottingham Forest vs Wolves (15:00)

08/04/23 - Wolves vs Chelsea (15:00)

15/04/23 - Wolves vs Brentford (15:00)

22/04/23 - Leicester vs Wolves (15:00)

25/04/23 - Wolves vs Crystal Palace (19:30)

29/04/23 - Brighton & Hove Albion vs Wolves (15:00)

06/05/23 - Wolves vs Aston Villa (15:00)

13/05/23 - Man Utd vs Wolves (15:00)

20/05/23 - Wolves vs Everton (15:00)

28/05/23 - Arsenal vs Wolves (16:30)

Nottingham Forest remaining fixtures

17/03/23 - Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle (20:00)

01/04/23 - Nottingham Forest vs Wolves (15:00)

04/04/23 - Leeds vs Nottingham Forest (19:45)

08/04/23 - Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest (15:00)

15/04/23 - Nottingham Forest vs Man Utd (17:30)

22/04/23 - Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest (15:00)

26/04/23 - Nottingham Forest vs Brighton & Hove Albion (19:45)

29/04/23 - Brentford vs Nottingham Forest (15:00)

06/05/23 - Nottingham Forest vs Southampton (15:00)

13/05/23 - Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest (15:00)

20/05/23 - Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal (15:00)

28/05/23 - Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest (16:30)

Everton remaining fixtures

18/03/23 - Chelsea vs Everton (17:30)

03/04/23 - Everton vs Tottenham (20:00)

08/04/23 - Man Utd vs Everton (12:30)

15/04/23 - Everton vs Fulham (15:00)

22/04/23 - Crystal Palace vs Everton (15:00)

27/04/23 - Everton vs Newcastle (19:45)

01/05/23 - Leicester vs Everton (20:00)

06/05/23 - Brighton & Hove Albion vs Everton (15:00)

13/05/23 - Everton vs Man City (15:00)

20/05/23 - Wolves vs Everton (15:00)

28/05/23 - Everton vs Bournemouth (16:30)

Leicester City remaining fixtures

18/03/23 - Brentford vs Leicester (15:00)

01/04/23 - Crystal Palace vs Leicester (15:00)

04/04/23 - Leicester vs Aston Villa (19:45)

08/04/23 - Leicester vs Bournemouth (15:00)

16/04/23 - Man City vs Leicester (16:30)

22/04/23 - Leicester vs Wolves (15:00)

25/04/23 - Leeds vs Leicester (20:00)

01/05/23 - Leicester vs Everton (20:00)

06/05/23 - Fulham vs Leicester (15:00)

13/05/23 - Leicester vs Liverpool (15:00)

20/05/23 - Newcastle vs Leicester (15:00)

28/05/23 - Leicester vs West Ham (16:30)

West Ham remaining fixtures

TBC - Man City vs West Ham (TBC)

02/04/23 - West Ham vs Southampton (14:00)

05/04/23 - West Ham vs Newcastle (20:00)

08/04/23 - Fulham vs West Ham (15:00)

16/04/23 - West Ham vs Arsenal (14:00)

22/04/23 - Bournemouth vs West Ham (15:00)

26/04/23 - West Ham vs Liverpool (19:45)

29/04/23 - Crystal Palace vs West Ham (12:30)

06/05/23 - West Ham vs Man Utd (15:00)

13/05/23 - Brentford vs West Ham (15:00)

20/05/23 - West Ham vs Leeds (15:00)

28/05/23 - Leicester vs West Ham (16:30)

Bournemouth remaining fixtures

18/03/23 - Aston Villa vs Bournemouth (15:00)

01/04/23 - Bournemouth vs Fulham (15:00)

04/04/23 - Bournemouth vs Brighton & Hove Albion (19:45)

08/04/23 - Leicester vs Bournemouth (15:00)

15/04/23 - Tottenham vs Bournemouth (15:00)

22/04/23 - Bournemouth vs West Ham (15:00)

25/04/23 - Southampton vs Bournemouth (19:45)

29/04/23 - Bournemouth vs Leeds (15:00)

06/05/23 - Bournemouth vs Chelsea (15:00)

13/05/23 - Crystal Palace vs Bournemouth (15:00)

20/05/23 - Bournemouth vs Man Utd (15:00)

28/05/23 - Everton vs Bournemouth (15:00)

Leeds remaining fixtures

18/03/23 - Wolves vs Leeds (15:00)

01/04/23 - Arsenal vs Leeds (15:00)

04/04/23 - Leeds vs Nottingham Forest (19:45)

08/04/23 - Leeds vs Crystal Palace (17:30)

17/04/23 - Leeds vs Liverpool (20:00)

22/04/23 - Fulham vs Leeds (12:30)

25/04/23 - Leeds vs Leicester (20:00)

29/04/23 - Bournemouth vs Leeds (15:00)

06/05/23 - Man City vs Leeds (15:00)

13/05/23 - Leeds vs Newcastle (15:00)

20/05/23 - West Ham vs Leeds (15:00)

28/05/23 - Leeds vs Tottenham (16:30)

Southampton remaining fixtures