Premier League sides keen on Lorient's Dango Ouattara alongside Terem Moffi

A number of Premier League clubs are hopeful of striking deals for Lorient duo Dango Ouattara and Terem Moffi, 90min understands.

The Ligue 1 side may have no choice to part ways with regular starters Ouattara and Moffi, with both having just 18 months remaining on their contract.

Burkino Faso international Ouattara has notched five goals and five assists so far this season, and 90min understands that he is courting interest from as many as five Premier League clubs.

Bournemouth, Crystal Palace, Everton and Leicester have all held talks about a January switch, as have Southampton - who have already helds talks with Lorient over a deal for Nigeria international Moffi.

Sources have confirmed to 90min that West Ham are also in the mix for Moffi, as they look to bolster David Moyes' goalscoring options in order to pull away from the Premier League drop zone.

Lorient have been one of Ligue 1's most entertaining outfits this season and a number of their players have attracted overseas interest, with midfielder Enzo Le Fee eyed by Leicester as a possible replacement for Youri Tielemans.

There is an acceptance at Lorient that holding on to their top talents will soon become an impossible task - particularly with expiring contracts working against them as well - and it may not be too long before a Premier League side attempts to agree terms.