Premier League sides monitoring Borussia Dortmund's Mahmoud Dahoud

Chelsea and Manchester City are among a selection of Premier League clubs monitoring Mahmoud Dahoud, with the Borussia Dortmund midfielder poised to enter the final year of his contract in the summer.

Dahoud joined Dortmund from Borussia Monchengladbach in 2017, putting pen to paper on a five-year deal upon his arrival.

However, that contract expires in June 2022, and as a result the 25-year-old could have a selection of suitors waiting to snap him up in the summer.

Dahoud is enjoying a recent run of good form | Soccrates Images/Getty Images

According to the Daily Mail, Chelsea and Manchester City are two such clubs, in addition to Premier League rivals Everton and Tottenham. The report states that the quartet are 'keeping tabs' on Dahoud, with Chelsea and City having previously shown interest back in 2017 when the midfielder opted to sign for Dortmund.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel also has previous when it comes to Dahoud, having been in charge of Dortmund when the club agreed a deal to sign the Germany international from Gladbach in a €12m deal in March 2017 - seeing off interest from Liverpool and Barcelona to secure his signature.

However, Tuchel would never have the opportunity to manage Dahoud, as he was sacked by Dortmund in May 2017.

Jude Bellingham, Mo Dahoud, and Thomas Delaney midfield appreciation tweet. pic.twitter.com/4ls4bpmInE — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) March 9, 2021

Dahoud has struggled for regular game time for the majority of his time with Dortmund due to injuries and the competition for midfield places at the German outfit. The 23 Bundesliga appearances he made during his debut season remains the most he has managed in his time with the club

Although Dahoud was initially used sparingly by interim head coach Edin Terzic, he forced himself into the side in February, and his impressive form has coincided with Dortmund's upturn in fortunes. BVB have won four of the six recent matches that the midfielder has started, booking their place in the Champions League quarter finals in the process.