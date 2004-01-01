PSG meet with agent of Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly

Paris Saint-Germain have held a meeting with the agent of Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly over a possible summer transfer.

90min revealed earlier this month that Koulibaly is available for transfer this summer, with new Everton boss Rafa Benitez keen for a £35m reunion with the Senegal international.

Napoli are ready to sell Koulibaly | Marco Canoniero/Getty Images

Unfortunately for Everton, if they want to land Koulibaly, they'll have to go through PSG, who have lined up the 30-year-old as their next blockbuster signing of the summer.

Foot Mercato reported earlier in the week that informal talks had been held between PSG and Koulibaly's agent, Fali Ramadani, and Corriere dello Sport state that those negotiations have continued.

PSG director Leonardo has spoken with Ramadani over a possible move, and although an official bid is yet to be launched, talks seem to be progressing in that direction.

A move for Koulibaly would appear to suggest that PSG plan to switch to a back three next season - a system which would benefit wing-back Achraf Hakimi no end. Sergio Ramos and Marquinhos are already guaranteed starters at centre-back and it seems as though the plan is the add Koulibaly to the mix.

Napoli boss Luciano Spalletti recently confirmed that president Aurelio De Laurentiis has made Koulibaly available for transfer, despite his desire to see the defender stay.

“Koulibaly is on the market, but I’d like him to stay, I would chain myself somewhere to keep him," he said. "I have never worked with anyone so good, not just as a player, but also as a man."

PSG could change their system to include Koulibaly | Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images

In the short term, PSG's priority is to start selling players to regenerate the funds which have already been spent this summer, and their next target is understood to be Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba.

A formal bid for Pogba is expected in the near future, although that news has been met with protests from some PSG fans.