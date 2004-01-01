Rani Khedira: Premier League clubs keen on Union Berlin midfielder

Union Berlin vice-captain Rani Khedira is drawing interest from a number of major Premier League sides, sources have confirmed to 90min.

Khedira - the younger brother of Germany World Cup winner Sami - has had a phenomenal campaign at the heart of midfield for Union, who are joint-top of the Bundesliga and face a huge crunch clash against title rivals Bayern Munich this weekend.

His performances have not gone unnoticed, and 90min understands that there is significant interest in his services from within the Bundesliga and beyond.

Everton, Leicester, Liverpool, Newcastle, Tottenham, West Ham and Wolves all had scouts in attendance for Union's 3-1 win against Ajax in the second leg of their Europa League knockout round play-off on Thursday. Khedira captained Union on the night and put in a top performance.

Though his brother is famous for donning the white of Real Madrid, Khedira has also been linked to Barcelona by European outlets this year.

Union would understandably prefer Khedira to stay beyond this season, particularly with a place in next year's Champions League looking more likely by the week.

90min understands there is also interest from the Premier League in Khedira's teammate, striker Sheraldo Becker. He was heavily touted with a move to Everton during the January window.

