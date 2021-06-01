Real Madrid confirm Carlo Ancelotti as their new manager

Everton have confirmed the departure of Carlo Ancelotti, who is leaving Goodison Park to take the reins at Real Madrid.

Los Blancos have been on the hunt for a new boss since it was revealed they'd parted ways with Zinedine Zidane last week. The Frenchman was re-appointed as Real manager in March 2019 - less than a year after resigning from the role - and he led them to La Liga glory during his first season back at the club.

A whole host of names have surfaced as potential replacements for Zidane since news of his departure came to light, though Everton boss Ancelotti has emerged as a surprise candidate in recent days.

The Italian tactician has already spent a spell at the helm of Real having led them to Champions League glory during his two-year stint with the club between 2013-2015, and Everton have taken to their official website to confirm his return.

“I would like to thank the Board of Directors, the players, and the Evertonians for the tremendous support they have all given me during my time at the club," Ancelotti said in a statement.

Carlo Ancelotti with Isco during his first spell in Madrid | Alex Livesey/Getty Images

“I have complete respect for everyone associated with Everton and hope they can achieve the exciting opportunities they have in front of them. While I have enjoyed being at Everton I have been presented with an unexpected opportunity which I believe is the right move for me and my family at this time.”

News of Ancelotti's departure from Goodison Park will no doubt come as a major blow to Everton given some of the stellar names the Italian had a hand in attracting to Merseyside since arriving at the club.

That being said, the Toffees endured an underwhelming campaign during the Italian's first full season in charge, finishing in mid-table despite having looked good value for a Champions League spot at the very least in the opening few months of the season.

He's back! ?



Carlo Ancelotti is Real Madrid manager for a second time... pic.twitter.com/xSqJ47WgXE — 90min (@90min_Football) June 1, 2021

It remains to be seen who will be the new man through the door at Goodison Park, though Everton now join Tottenham, Crystal Palace and Wolves on the list of Premier League sides currently on the lookout for a new manager.

As for Real, they can now look forward to a second spell under Ancelotti, who has proven to be a serial winner throughout much of his managerial career. They have confirmed his return on their official Twitter page, and it's thought that he's penned a three-year deal in the Spanish capital.