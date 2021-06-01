Real Madrid expected to announce Carlo Ancelotti as new manager

Real Madrid's hunt for a new manager already looks to be coming to an end with Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti expected to be announced as the new man at the helm.

Los Blancos have been in the market for a new boss since it was Zinedine Zidane left the club following their inability to defend their La Liga crown.

As is expected with such a high-profile job, a whole host of names have already been linked with the Real hot set including Mauricio Pochettino, Antonio Conte, Raul Gonzalez and Belgium head coach Roberto Martinez.

Everton boss Ancelotti's name has been thrown into the mix in recent days and Marca now report that the Italian tactician will be announced as Real's new manager in the next few hours.

PSG's refusal to discuss the future of Pochettino and Conte's tricky situation having recently left Serie A champions Inter are understood to have deterred Real from pursuing any potential deals with the aforementioned pair, and Ancelotti's name was the next on their shortlist.

Ancelotti enjoyed a two-year spell at the Santiago Bernabeu between 2013 and 2015, leading the club to Champions League glory during his first season in Madrid.

With his re-appointment expected to be confirmed very shortly, Everton will now be left looking for a new boss despite securing Ancelotti's arrival at Goodison Park just 18 months ago.

The Toffees had hoped that appointing such a huge name would help them challenge at the top end of the Premier League table, yet, despite some stellar names arriving on Merseyside since his arrival, Everton have still been unable to secure a place in the top six.

After a solid start to their 2020/21 campaign, the Toffees fell away thanks mainly to their poor home form and were forced to settle for an underwhelming tenth place finish.