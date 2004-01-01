Reims forward El Bilal Toure attracting Premier League interest

Reims striker El Bilal Toure is emerging as a late transfer window target for a number of Premier League clubs looking to bolster their attacking options, 90min understands.

The Malian international was spotted by Reims in early 2020 and brought into their academy and his progress has been rapid - making his senior international debut less than a year later.

Toure was one of Reims' breakout stars last term alongside Hugo Ekitike, who was sold to Paris Saint-Germain earlier this summer, chipping in with two goals and four assists in 21 Ligue 1 appearances.

Everton held talks earlier in the summer and they are one of the sides still looking at a late move as they look to give Frank Lampard as many options as possible in attack.

Southampton, who have already raided France this summer to sign Sekou Mara from Bordeaux, are also taking a look at the player - while Crystal Palace, Brighton and West Ham are all understood to have asked to be kept informed of Toure's situation.

It is believed Reims would be looking for around £10m for the 20-year-old who can play anywhere across the front line.