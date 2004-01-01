Richarlison admits Tottenham negotiations were 'very brief'

Richarlison has revealed that Everton's need to raise funds through transfers played a massive role in his exit, while negotiations over his move to Tottenham were 'very brief'.

The Brazil forward signed for Spurs for a deal that could reach a club-record £60m fee, leaving Everton after four years at Goodison Park.

The 25-year-old has made a fast start to life in north London, quickly becoming a fan favourite and notably scoring a match-winning brace in Tottenham's Champions League opener with Marseille.

Richarlison has opened up on his summer transfer while away on international duty, admitting that talks with Tottenham were swift due to Everton's precarious financial position.

"Everton had to sell some players to avoid a Financial Fair Play problem, and the negotiations were very brief, to be honest," he said.

Richarlison also admitted that Arsenal and Chelsea were both interested in signing him this summer, but a phone call from Antonio Conte helped convince him to join Spurs instead. He's previously said that Everton's lack of ambition was also a contributing factor to his exit.

He continued his fine start to the season with a brace for Brazil in their 3-0 win against Ghana on Friday.